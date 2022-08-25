Katalogue: 6 blockbuster action K-Dramas to add to your list feat. ‘The Uncanny Counter’, ‘Healer’ and more

The drama is set in the fictional city of Jungjin, where a group of four demon-hunters called the Counters bear the arduous task of searching for and banishing evil spirits (akgwi) that escape from the afterlife to gain immortality. These evil spirits possess local human hosts who have committed murder or have a strong desire to murder, encourage their host's desire to kill, and consumes the spirit of the victim. The Counters were once under coma when a partner spirit from Yung, the boundary between the afterlife and the world of the living, possessed them and gave them perfectly healthy bodies and consciousness along with superhuman strength and supernatural abilities. Four of the Counters—Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Jun ang), Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong), Choo Mae Ok (Yeom Hye Ran) and So Mun (Jo Byung Gyu) pose as workers in Eonni's Noodles, a noodle restaurant which serves as their hideout.

Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young and Yoo Ji Tae starrer drama follows a decades-old incident involving a group of five friends who ran an illegal pro-democracy broadcasting station during the Fifth Republic in South Korea brings together three different people—an illegal ‘night courier’ with the codename ‘Healer’ (Ji Chang Wook) who possesses top-notch fighting skills, a reporter from a second-rate tabloid news website (Park Min Young), and a famous journalist at a major broadcast station (Yoo Ji Tae).

Following her father's murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction. The drama deals with various aspects of revenge and how it can destroy a person when it becomes the sole thing that keeps them going. Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee) becomes a different person after she sees her father die in her arms and the actor did an amazing job at making the audience invest in Yoon Ji Woo.

Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) is the captain of the special forces. He catches a motorcycle thief with Sergeant Major Dae Young (Jin Goo). The thief is injured during his capture and is sent to the hospital. Dae Young realizes his cellphone was stolen by the thief and goes to the hospital to retrieve his cellphone. In the emergency room, Shi Jin meets Dr. Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) for the first time. He falls in love with her immediately. Mo Yeon mistakenly assumes Shi-Jin is part of a thief's criminal gang. He proves to her that he is a soldier with the help of army doctor Myeong Joo (Kim Ji Won). Shi Jin and Mo Yeon begin to date, but due to their jobs their dates don't go well. Due to an incident, she was assigned to lead a medical team in Uruk. There, Shi Jin and Mo Yeon meet again.

Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook) is a former mercenary soldier for the PMC Blackstone. While in Iraq, he gets framed for the murder of his lover Raniya, a civilian. As a result, he runs away and becomes a fugitive. He returns to South Korea and by chance is offered work as a bodyguard by Choi Yoo Jin, the owner of JSS Security Company and wife of presidential candidate Jang Se Joon. He accepts the job in exchange for resources that he needs to get his revenge on another presidential candidate, Park Kwang Soo, who previously ordered Raniya's killing. Je Ha is assigned to guard Go Anna (YoonA), the hidden daughter of Jang Se Joon whose life is always threatened because of Yoo Jin, her stepmother. Anna, who has been a recluse and lonely all her life, starts relying on Je Ha, who shows concern for her and protects her at all costs. They slowly fall in love, causing Je Ha to be torn between having to work with his boss, Yoo Jin, to enable him to take revenge on Park Kwan Soo and protecting his newfound love, Anna, against the wishes of Yoo Jin.

Set in 2014, D.P. tells the story of a team of Korean military police with their mission to catch deserters. The series magnifies the undesirable nature of the military, especially within a South Korean context. The widespread bullying and hazing as well as the mindset for the ‘survival of the fittest’ are rife, with those presumed the ‘weakest’ thrown to the bottom of the pile and served horrifying experiences at the hands of their superiors and compatriots. Private Ahn Joon Ho and Corporal Han Ho Yul both team up to find the deserters, and end up in an adventurous journey.

