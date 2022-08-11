Katalogue: 6 Comedy dramas that will lift your spirits feat. ‘Mr. Queen’, ‘Welcome to Waikiki’ and more

The drama follows 3 men who run the guest house Waikiki in Itaewon, South Korea. Their guest house is facing bankruptcy and then a mysterious baby and single mother appear at Waikiki. Kang Dong Goo (Kim Jung Hyun) dreams of becoming a movie director, but he is cynical due to bad luck. Cheon Joon Ki (Lee Yi Kyung) wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become an actor, but he is now just a minor actor. Bong Doo Sik (Son Seung Won) came to Seoul to become a scenario writer, but things have not been easy for him.

In the modern age, Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) is a chef who works at the Blue House. He has a free spirit, but one day finds himself in the body of Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye Sun) in the Joseon period. King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun), the reigning monarch, is a gentle and easy-going person. However, he is only King in name, while the true power is wielded by the late King Sunjo's wife, Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Ok), who has relegated Cheoljong to a figurehead. Queen Cheorin soon discovers that the King is not what he seems, and that he has a dark and suspicious side to him. Despite the dark background, the comical chemistry between Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Sun was the best!

Reply 1988

In 1988, Duk Sun (Hyeri), Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo) and Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi) are high school students and Taek (Park Bo Gum) is a go player. These five people have been friends since they were little kids. They all grew up together and are neighbors to this day. Their families are also very close to each other. They always hang around Taek's room and spend time together. The drama is reminiscent of the old days when we had no responsibilities and just enjoyed time with each other.

The Fiery Priest

Following the mysterious death of an elderly priest, an NIS agent turned priest (Kim Nam Gil) attempts to bring the culprits involved before law. The hilarious journey in taking down the gangsters and corrupt officials in the city is what follows. The journey is not so smooth when the corrupt prosecutor of the city (Lee Hanee) refuses to cooperate. An underrated drama, ‘The Fiery Priest’ is an absolute riot!

The drama follows Han Ji Eun (Song Hye Kyo), an aspiring scriptwriter, who lives in a house called ‘Full House’ built by her late father. One day, her two best friends trick her into believing that she has won a free vacation. While she is away, they sell her house. On the plane, she meets a famous actor named Lee Young Jae (Rain). Through comedic events, they get acquainted during her vacation and when she returns, she discovers that her house has been sold to him. Though they do not get along with each other due to their contrasting habits, they agree to live with each other. At first, Ji Eun works as his maid in order to buy her house back. However, later, they enter into a contract marriage as Young Jae wanted to make his crush, Kang Hye Won (Han Eun Jung), jealous. Complications arise as Ji Eun and Young Jae become attracted to each other.

Mystic Pop Up Bar

‘Mystic Pop Up Bar’ tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (outdoor drinking establishment) run by an ill-tempered woman named Weol Ju (Hwang Jung Eum), an innocent part-time employee named Han Kang Bae (Yook Sung Jae), and a former afterlife detective known as Chief Gwi (Choi Won Young) who visit customers in their dreams to help resolve their problems. Kang Bae has a unique ability that is useful to Weol Ju - with a touch, he can make people pour out all their troubles. This is very useful to Weol Ju who needs to settle the grudges of 100,000 souls.

