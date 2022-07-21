Katalogue: 6 dark thriller K-Dramas to add to your watchlist featuring ‘Vagabond’, ‘Save Me’ and more

Cha Dal Gun (Lee Seung Gi) works as an underrated stuntman, while simultaneously taking care of his orphaned nephew, Cha Hoon (Moon Woo Jin). Although they have a fairly loving relationship, Hoon argues with his uncle before he leaves to go on a field trip to Morocco. Just before the plane takes off, Hoon sends a video of himself encouraging Dal Gun to continue following his dream to become a master in Taekwondo. At a drama set Dal Gun watches a report of a plane crash that killed over 200 civilians due to structural failure. He is completely shocked when he realizes that it is the exact same plane his nephew had taken to Morocco. As he mourns the loss of his nephew, he gets to know the accident was faked and there is more to it than it seems. As the situation grows more complex, he is forced to become partners with Go Hae Ri (Bae Suzy), a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service striving for a promotion. Determined to find out the truth behind the accident, Dal Gun and Hae Ri embark on an investigation that leads them deeper and deeper into a tangled web of corruption.

Following the failure of her father's business, Sang Mi (Seo Ye Ji) and her family move to Mujigun where they have no friends or relatives. There she meets four young men, Han Sang Hwan (Ok Taecyeon), Seok Dong Cheol (Woo Do Hwan), Woo Jung Hoon (David Lee), and Choi Man Hee (Ha Ho Jung). When Sang Mi and her family face some trouble, Spiritual Father Baek Jung Ki (Jo Sung Ha) of Goosunwon offers to help them. However, her family is slowly getting sucked into the pseudo-religious cult and the four young men try to save her. This is an underrated drama that talks about various issues that reside in the country. The dark storyline will keep you hooked till the end!

It tells the story of a young man, Yoon Jong Woo (Im Si Wan) in his 20s who moves to Seoul after landing an internship in a company. While looking for a place to stay, he stumbles upon Eden Studio, an ominous cheap dormitory and decides to stay there as he is low on money. Though not thrilled about the quality of the place and its abnormal residents, including his next-door neighbor Seo Moon Jo (Lee Dong Wook), he decides to tolerate it until he saves enough money to move out. However, mysterious occurrences start occurring in the studio, causing Jong Woo to start fearing the studio's residents. This is a dark drama that shows how everyone carries secrets and we shouldn’t judge someone too early.

The drama follows Ji Soo (Kim Dong Hee) who is a model high school student. To pay for his university tuition fee, he makes a bad choice. This leads to a serious crime that takes place. Min Hee (Jung Da Bin) and Kyu Ri (Park Joo Hyun) attend the same high school as Ji Soo and they get involved in Ji Soo's crime. This is one of the dramas that shows the real side of schools and the pressure students bear in the country.

Set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty, three years after the Imjin War, the first season of ‘Kingdom’ follows the story of Crown Prince Lee Chang and his subordinates, who stumble across an unnatural plague that resurrects the dead amidst their investigation of a brewing political conspiracy and rumors of the King of Joseon's death. Amidst the chaos and death that ensues, Chang meets allies who try to make a stand in the city-state of Sangju before it spreads further into the province, only to discover that the plague has already adapted. The second season picks up during Lee Chang's struggle to save his people from the spread of the plague and his dynasty from the machinations of the powerful Haewon Cho clan who hides a sinister secret. A unique zombie drama, ‘Kingdom’ definitely hooks you in both seasons.

The drama shows Jung Ki Hoon searching for strange supernatural phenomena as an archaeologist, but an unexpected case causes his life to change. He now publishes the occult magazine Monthly Strange Story and runs the YouTube channel Monthly Strange Story. Because of his ex-wife, Lee Soo Jin, he goes to Jinyang County to research ‘Gwibul’ (a Buddhist statue possessed by an evil spirit). There, he faces an incredibly bizarre and fearful phenomenon. Lee Soo Jin used to decipher letters and symbols as an archaeologist. She was excellent at her work. But, her only child dies, and she then goes to Jinyang County. There, Lee Soo Jin experiences mysterious phenomena, which leads her to search for answers.

