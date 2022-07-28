Katalogue: 6 time-travel K-dramas to binge watch feat. ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘Mr. Queen’ & more

The series starts when a solar eclipse occurs, a 25-year-old 21st-century woman, Go Ha Jin (IU), is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty. She wakes up in the year of 941, in the body of Hae Soo, among the many princes of the ruling Wang family, during the reign of King Taejo. She initially falls in love with the gentle and warm-hearted 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha Neul), but later develops a relationship with Wang So (Lee Joon Gi), the fearsome 4th Prince, who hides his face behind a mask and is given the derogatory label of ‘wolf-dog’. As the story develops, Hae Soo finds herself unwittingly caught up in the palace politics and the rivalry among the princes, as they fight for the throne. The drama has been a comfort as well as a reason to cry but the time travel aspect does really well in it.

In the modern age, Jang Bong Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) is a chef who works at the Blue House. He has a free spirit, but one day finds himself in the body of Queen Cheorin (Shin Hye Sun) in the Joseon period. King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun), the reigning monarch, is a gentle and easy-going person. However, he is only King in name, while the true power is wielded by the late King Sunjo's wife, Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Ok), who has relegated Cheoljong to a figurehead. Queen Cheorin soon discovers that the King is not what he seems, and that he has a dark and suspicious side to him. A laugh riot from episode 1 itself, Shin Hye Sun outshines everyone in this drama.

The series depicts three resistance fighters who lived during the 1930s Japanese occupation of Korea, and are reincarnated into the present as a best-selling writer in a slump, a fan, and a ghostwriter. It is an epic story of camaraderie, friendship, love and betrayal that lasts 80 years. As the trio of writer, ghostwriter and fan race against time to find the truth of the past that haunts them, will their discovery affect their present? An underrated drama, ‘Chicago Typewriter’ manages to suck you in as they move from the 1930s to present.

Set in two parallel worlds, the series follows Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) of Kingdom of Korea, who discovers access to an alternate reality after crossing a mythical door opened by his half-uncle, Lee Lim, where the Republic of Korea exists in the Kingdom's stead and sets out to put an end to Lee Lim's atrocities and retrieve the other half of Manpasikjeok used as a portal between two worlds. Lee Gon, a modern-day Emperor of the Kingdom of Korea, attempts to cross the barrier into an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists in the Kingdom's stead. He comes across detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), whom he recognizes from an identity card he obtained during the turning point of his childhood: his father's assassination.

The drama follows criminal profiler Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) who solves a kidnapping case involving a culprit who apparently disappeared after the crime with a mysterious walkie-talkie he picks up. The success of this case triggers the formation of a long-term cold case team, led by Det. Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), who has searched for her long-lost mentor, Det. Lee Jae Han (Cho Jin Woong), over the past 15 years. With the help of Jae-han, the person at the other end of the walkie-talkie, Hae Young solves other cold cases that had remained unsolved for years while also helping Jae Han help solve other cases. Unintended consequences due to the changes in the past follow.

The series tells the story of Oh Ha Rin (Red Velvet’s Yeri), who travels to the past through mysterious photos left by her first love, Ji Seo Jun (PENTAGON’s Hongseok). They had been close friends since they were eight years old, but he died by suicide on her birthday ten years ago. On her 28th birthday, Ha Rin receives an exceptional opportunity as a gift; using mysterious photos left behind by Seo Jun, Ha Rin goes back to that day in the past to find out why he chose to die and save his life.

