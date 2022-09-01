Katalogue: BTS’ Jungkook’s best solo tracks and features in the past year feat. ‘Left and Right’ and more

Jungkook is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jungkook has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Begin’ in 2016, ‘Euphoria’ in 2018, and ‘My Time’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also sang the soundtrack for the BTS-based webtoon ‘7Fates: Chakho’, titled ‘Stay Alive’. In 2022, he was featured on the single ‘Left and Right’ by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, which peaked at number 22 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Written during the ‘2022 FESTA’, ‘My You’ is a song from him to ARMYs and this surprise was loved around the world! With a dreamy instrumental coupled with his beautiful ‘honey-like’ vocals, he serenades ARMYs and thanks them for their support over the years. The emotional lyrics fill the heart with deep emotions. The unique part of the song is that the first verse and chorus is in English but the second verse is in Korean, which had talked about during his vlog, saying that he wanted to please both international and Korean fans, which he did beautifully!

Musically, ‘Stay Alive’ is a dramatic slow-tempo, sweeping pop ballad. Produced by Suga, the track's instrumentation features trademark elements of his production style, mixing subtle guitar pluckings with a suave string section for the intro, followed by softly muted percussive elements as the song's momentum builds, leading into a slightly more explosive though still subdued chorus. Meant for a dramatic story, the song plays an important role in bringing the emotions of the story. The gorgeous strings coupled with Jungkook’s voice is a heavenly combination!

A catchy, upbeat pop song, the lyrics of ‘Left and Right’ focus on memories of a past love and how consumed by thoughts of that former relationship one can become. The upbeat pop instrumental created from the 808 bass plus a bubbly tone creates a more happy atmosphere even though the lyrics are more emotional. The music video itself has a lot of colour, charisma and playfulness shared between Charlie Puth and Jungkook, which the fans love!

With the new year coming soon, we hope Jungkook makes his official solo debut soon!

