Katalogue: Glancing at Yoo Ah In’s versatile filmography feat ‘Hellbound’, ‘Seoul Vibe’ and more

But he began like any other actor. In 2003, he was cast in the teen series ‘Sharp’ after auditioning, playing the role of a model student majoring in painting. After the series aired, he gained popularity and was cast in romance drama ‘April Kiss’ and one-act drama ‘Shi Eun & Soo Ha’. He soon went into hiatus and came back to the entertainment industry in 2006. He starred in low-budget indie film ‘Boys of Tomorrow’, taking over the role of a young man Jong Dae, who carries the psychological scars of a traumatic childhood accident. The film premiered at Busan International Film Festival in October 2006, and competed for the Golden Leopard at the 2007 Locarno International Film Festival.

Yoo Ah In is a South Korean actor, creative director, and gallerist. He is known for playing a diverse spectrum of roles in both television and film, where he often portrays dynamic characters who exhibit significant personal growth. He is the recipient of various accolades including Asian Film Awards, Fantasia International Film Festival's Cheval Noir award, two Blue Dragon Film Awards and two Baeksang Arts Awards.

Yoo Ah In's rise to fame came in 2010, when he acted in fusion period drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’, adapted from a book with the same title. Yoo Ah In became famous due to the drama's popularity. He played the role of an unpredictable man who moonlights to reveal the corruption of rich nobles. In 2014, he appeared in a quirky supporting role in Lee Han's ‘Thread of Lies’.

This was followed by a leading role in cable melodrama ‘Secret Affair’ (Secret Love Affair), in which he played a poor piano prodigy in love with his married, much older teacher. To prepare for his role, Yoo Ah In practiced the piano and listened to classical music. The drama occupied the number one ratings slot throughout its run and became the highest rated general cable drama of the year. Yoo Ah In garnered favorable press reviews for his delicate, three-dimensional and passionate portrayal of a genius pianist.

In 2015, Yoo Ah In starred in two top-grossing films. He played an amoral young millionaire who faces off with a detective in Ryoo Seung Wan's crime thriller/comedy ‘Veteran’ with Hwang Jung Min and Yoo Hae Jin among the cast, and as the tragic Crown Prince Sado in Lee Joon Ik's period drama ‘The Throne’ alongside Song Kang Ho. ‘Veteran’ became one of the highest-grossing films in South Korea and ‘The Throne’ was South Korea's submission for the Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. For his roles in both ‘Veteran’ and ‘The Throne’, Yoo Ah In received Best Actor awards at influential film awards including Blue Dragon Awards, Korean Film Reporters Association Awards, Chunsa Film Art Awards, and Golden Cinematography Awards.

In 2017, Yoo Ah In starred in fantasy-romance drama ‘Chicago Typewriter’. He played double roles of a present-day famous novelist and the leader of a resistance group during the 1930s Japanese occupation of Korea. In 2018, he starred in Lee Chang Dong's film ‘Burning’ opposite Steven Yeun, portraying a pure and sensitive young man, Jong Su, who tries to solve the mystery surrounding the woman he loves. ‘Burning’ had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where he walked the red carpet. It was selected as the South Korean entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, became the first Korean film to make it to the final nine-film shortlist of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. His performance was universally acclaimed.

In 2020, Yoo Ah In starred in a zombie thriller ‘#Alive’ as survivor Jun-woo, based on the original script of Hollywood screenwriter Matt Naylor. The film premiered on June 24, 2020, and became the first film to surpass 1 million admissions since February 2020 prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in South Korea. In September 2020, ‘#Alive’ became the first Korean film to top Netflix Movies Worldwide chart. By the end of 2020, it became one of the most popular titles globally on Netflix.

In October 2020, Yoo Ah In starred in low-budget indie film ‘Voice of Silence’ as a mutism character without a single line throughout the film, directed and written by a new female director Hong Eui Jeong, based on her script which was selected as one of the top 12 projects at Venice Biennale College-Cinema 2016/2017. Yoo's performance was critically acclaimed. For his roles in both ‘#Alive’ and ‘Voice of Silence’, Yoo Ah In was named ‘Actor of the Year’ at the 2020 Cine 21 Awards. For his performance in ‘Voice of Silence’, he won Best Leading Actor and Popular Star awards at the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards, and became the second actor to win best actor award twice before the age of 40, following Sol Kyung Gu. He also won Best Actor in the Film Category at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

His next role was that of the cult leader Jung Jin Soo in Yeon Sang Ho's Netflix series ‘Hellbound’ that was released in November 2021. The series had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the Primetime program of TV series in September 2021, and became the first Korean drama to make it to the festival. Yoo Ah In gained recognition from critics and viewers for his performance, despite him being antagonist. In August 2022, Yoo Ah In portrayed the ‘Sanggye Dong Supreme Team’ leader in a Netflix crime comedy film ‘Seoul Vibe’.

Seeing how he grew over the years as an actor and polished his skill by choosing the most different characters that helped him display his skills extremely well. As he celebrates his birthday, we hope he does such films even in the foreseeable future!

ALSO READ: ‘Love All Play’ star Chae Jong Hyeop joins Kim So Hyun as a lead for new drama ‘Is It Fate?’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which role of Yoo Ah In is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.