Katalogue: Here are some slice of life K-Drama recommendations feat. ‘My Mister’, ‘Thirty Nine’ & more

Slice of life is a genre where the story focuses on the mundane lives of a common man. The series/film works on bringing the everyday life of an individual to the screen, which helps the viewer to connect with the character, their story, etc. The visual aid gives the viewer a better understanding of their world as well as the life of another person. So here are some K-Drama recommendations :-

Starring IU, Lee Sun Kyun and more, ‘My Mister’ is about a man (Lee Sun Kyun) in his 40's withstands the weight of life. A woman (IU) in her 20's goes through difficult experiences, but also withstands the weight of her life. The man and woman get together to help each other. A criminally underrated drama, ‘My Mister’ shows the lives of two people who are in different stages in their lives. The trials, tribulations and hardships are not dramatised but rather expressed through subtle movements, which are realistic and tugs at the heartstrings of the viewers.

Leaning on each other through thick and thin, ‘Thirty Nine’ is about a trio of best friends standing together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning 40. Starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun and more, the drama shows the simple yet chaotic lives of three best friends who learn to grow up, even at 39. The close knit friendship, their families and their relationships, all intertwine to create their small world and the viewers get a glimpse into it.

The drama follows Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee), Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Been), and Hwang Han Joo (Han Ji Eun) as best friends who are 30-years-old. Hwang Han Joo is the head of a marketing team for a drama production company. She is a single mother who struggles to balance her work and personal life as she is raising a kid. Im Jin Joo is a drama writer with a lot of emotional ups and downs. Her personality is unique, talking to a luxurious purse at times. Even though she is a drama writer, she tries to write her scripts in a literary style. Lee Eun Jung is a documentary director. She runs her own production company, although she's the only employee. One of her documentaries surprisingly became popular overnight. ‘Be Melodramatic’ didn’t have major twists and turns but rather showcased three women with different personalities tackling and balancing their work and private lives.

A classic that cannot be forgotten, ‘Reply Series’ has three dramas 1997, 1994 and 1988- all about teenagers and young adults moving through life in the fast paced world, working around their dreams, hopes, aspirations, family life, love and so much more. A nostalgic piece, the drama uses the 90s and 80s nostalgia to tell the stories of the common man in South Korea. The viewers also learn about the state of the country at the time as well. It is also a reminder of a simpler time, which will warm the hearts of viewers.

The latest addition to the slice of life genre, ‘My Liberation Notes’ follows three siblings- Yeom Ki Jung (Lee El), Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), Yeom Mi Jung (Kim Ji Won) and a stranger, Mr. Gu (Son Seok Gu). Set in Sanpo Village where more people leave than remain, the three Yeom siblings, Chang Hee, Mi Jung, and Ki Jung, wish to escape from a life rife with uncertainty. Another underrated drama, ‘My Liberation Notes’ tackles a subtle issue that many face- stagnance. Many people remain in the same rut, over and over again and it's usually because they face issues that they don't want to solve or cannot see their issues at all. Either way, the drama uses all the characters in the drama to provide a lesson to the viewers with their stories and progress.

Which drama are you adding to the list? Let us know in the comments below.