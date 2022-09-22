Katalogue: How TWICE’s vocalist Nayeon had an extremely successful solo debut with ‘Pop!’

The lead single ‘Pop!’ was described as a song that conjures classic TWICE and a refreshing bubblegum pop anthem that sings of a sweet, daring message that she will not hesitate to burst one's bubble. Notably, lyricist Lee Seuran, and songwriters Kenzie and LDN Noise wrote on the song. The EP features collaborations with Felix of Stray Kids and Korean rapper Wonstein. Other notable names who worked on the EP include Jade Thirlwall of British girl group Little Mix, production team The Stereotypes and American singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers. Nayeon participated in writing the lyrics for ‘Love Countdown’ and is credited as the sole lyricist on ‘All or Nothing’, which she wrote while on tour with TWICE in the United States. It talks about all the things that helped her overcome hardships during the course of her life.

Nayeon is a South Korean singer. She became a member of the South Korean girl group TWICE, under JYP Entertainment, in 2015 as a winning contestant of the reality survival television show ‘Sixteen’. In 2022, her eponymous debut extended play (EP), ‘Im Nayeon’ and title track ‘Pop!’ was released.

Commercially it had also done extremely well! Ahead of its release, the ‘Im Nayeon’ surpassed over 500,000 pre-orders, the highest number of pre-orders by a female soloist thus far in 2022. The EP debuted and peaked at number 1 on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart. On the US Billboard 200, the EP peaked at number 7, making Nayeon the first South Korean soloist to enter the top 10 and highest selling female act of the year upon its release. In Japan, it reached number 7 on the Japanese Digital Albums chart and number 19 on the Japanese Hot Albums chart. In Europe, it charted in Finland, Poland, and the United Kingdom. In August 2022, the EP received a Platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) for selling over 250,000 units in South Korea.

Besides the obvious reasons for success, Nayeon also brought about a bright and fun concept with ‘Pop!’. In a time when girl crush and noise music is successful, ‘Pop!’ feels like a quintessential K-Pop song that 2nd and 3rd gen K-pop used to sound like. The poppy, sweet and energetic beats bring a sweet feel! Nayeon’s intoxicating voice keeps the listener entertained till the end. The MV was bright and Nayeon’s visuals were out of this world.

