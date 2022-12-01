Katalogue: Jung Chaeyeon’s best roles feat. The Golden Spoon, The King’s Affection and more

Jung Chaeyeon is a South Korean singer and actress. She was known as a member of the girl group DIA and also a member of project girl group I.O.I after finishing 7th in the survival show Produce 101. She is also currently active as an actress, best known for her lead roles in the television series To. Jenny (2018), My First First Love (2019), and The King's Affection (2021).

To. Jenny

To. Jenny is a music drama about a young man who expresses his unrequited first love for a girl through music and a young woman who chases after her dream despite a harsh situation. Kim Sung Cheol has taken on the role of Park Jung Min, an aspiring singer-songwriter who has suffered from stage phobia ever since his voice cracked in front of his first love. Jung Chaeyeon takes on the role of Kwon Na Ra, a member of an unsuccessful girl group on the brink of obscurity who is attempting to revive her career. She is a sweet and optimistic character who works hard to make her dream come true.

My First First Love

The drama tells the story of five youths and their messy encounters with the concept of first love. Yun Tae Oh is a college student whose friends — a college drop-out, a runaway family friend, and his long-time childhood friend — decide to unexpectedly move into his house, due to their own individual reasons. Now they must all learn to live together and learn to love. Ji Soo took on the role of Yun Tae Oh, who has been best friends with Song Yi (Jung Chaeyeon) since they were in elementary school, and feels the constant need to take care of her. Because of this, he has always been conflicted about his feelings towards her, often having a secret on and off crush. He initially pursues a relationship with Ryu Se Hyun. Song Yi experiences the most hardship out of the entire group, as her father dies and her mother abandons her. She is evicted from her home after her father passes away and is left homeless. She is best friends with Tae Oh, and she initially understands her relationship with him as platonic. She is an architecture major. She develops a relationship at first with Seo Do Hyun

The King’s Affection

The Crown Prince's wife gave birth to twins, but twins were considered an ominous sign. The twin daughter was supposed to be killed, but her mother begged to save her life. Secretly, the twin daughter is sent out of the palace. A few years later, the twin son Lee Hwi is killed. The Crown Prince's wife hides her twin son's death and brings her twin daughter back to the palace and raises her as Prince Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin). Lee Hwi eventually becomes a crown prince, but she is afraid her real identity will be revealed. Because of her secret, Lee Hwi is unable to have anyone close to her. She hides her emotions from others and she makes biting remarks. Jung Ji Eun (Rowoon) is Lee Hwi’s teacher. Jung Ji Eun comes from a noble family. He is handsome, smart and an optimist who enjoys life. Crown Prince Lee Hwi develops feelings for Jung Ji Eun. She took on the role of Noh Ha Kyung, the youngest daughter of the Minister of Military Affairs. She is clumsy, optimistic and a sweet girl whose life goal was to fall in love. She falls for Lee Hwi at first sight and does everything in her power to gain him, not knowing that he is a woman and there is no future for them. As she loses him once they are together, her childish personality transforms to that of a Crown Princess. Her one-sided love story is heartbreaking to watch.

The Golden Spoon

The drama follows Lee Seung Cheon (BTOB’s Sungjae) as a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents." Lee Seung Cheon buys the gold spoon from the old woman and eats 3 times at his friend Hwang Tae Yong’s house. Hwang Tae Yong’s father runs a large company. Soon, Lee Seung Cheon’s life changes. She took on the role of Na Joo Hee, the daughter of a conglomerate family, who has a sense of justice and candid charm.

