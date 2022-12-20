Katalogue: Lee Se Young’s acting prowess feat. The Law Cafe, The Red Sleeve and more

Lee Se Young began her career as a child actress with films like When I Turned Nine, Lovely Rivals and The Wonder Years. Later, she began acting in several dramas like Adolescence Melody, Missing You and Goddess Of Marriage. She began gaining recognition after she did her first lead role in Hit The Top, starring alongside ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Yoon Shi Yoon, Kim Min Jae and more.

Her next role in A Korean Odyssey got her more popularity for portraying three different roles and it was her first drama with Lee Seung Gi. Soon after, she played her first big-screen leading role in the comedy film Duck Town. In 2019, Lee starred in the tvN historical drama The Crowned Clown, based on the 2012 Korean historical film Masquerade, where she played the role of Queen Yoo So Woon. The same year, she appeared in the horror film Lingering and the medical drama Doctor John.

Lee Se Young's latest dramas:

In 2020, Lee Se Young starred in the mystery thriller Memorist as a genius profiler. She then reunited with Shin Sung Rok, whom she previously worked with in Trot Lovers, for the MBC drama Kairos. In 2021, Lee Se Young played the role of Sung Deok Im in MBC hit historical romance drama The Red Sleeve, co-starring alongside Lee Junho. In 2022, she made a special appearance in the film Seoul Vibe. Lee Se Young also played the lead role as lawyer Kim Yu Ri in KBS romantic comedy drama The Law Cafe, reuniting with A Korean Odyssey co-star Lee Seung Gi.

Let’s take a look at some of the roles played by Lee Se Young :-

Hit The Top

The drama begins in 1993 when an idol named Yoo Hyun Jae accidentally time travels to 2017 and soon finds that in 1994, he had mysteriously disappeared and had died. Determined to find the true culprit behind the crime, Yoo Hyun Jae begins his investigation and learns to live his life in 2017. He meets Lee Ji Hoon, who aspires to be an idol and joins Star Punch Entertainment secretly, as he studies for his civil exams as well alongside Choi Woo Seung (Lee Se Young). She is a cheerful, perky student who is also preparing with Lee Ji Hoon for the civil exam. After finding out about her boyfriend's infidelity with her roommate, she reluctantly moves into Ji Hoon's apartment. In the drama she is a sweet girl who falls for Yoo Hyun Jae, not realizing he is the biological father of her best friend who is in love with her. She also has MJ (Cha Eun Woo) liking her, who is one of Star Punch's popular idols, and a frequent recipient of works from Hyun Jae's lost musical material, which he is forced to claim as his own.

A Korean Odyssey

A fantasy drama, A Korean Odyssey is about a love story that transcends timelines. Lee Seung Gi plays the role of Son Oh Gong, a spiritual deity who is bound to protect Jin Seon Mi (Oh Yeon Seo) in exchange for his freedom from the prison he was put in. As soon as he breaks free, he tells her to forget about it until they meet again 25 years later with Jin Seon Mi all grown up and thus began their tenacious relationship where Son Oh Gong showed up whenever she was in trouble, which was a lot since she could see ghosts and other monsters in the world. He wanted to be reinstated as a deity and he realized he had to eat her to be a deity again and decides to make her fall in love with him so she can die for him and he can live a good life. In this drama, Lee Se Young took on the role of idol group trainee under Woo Hwi's agency. She is actually a woman who lives in a dead zombie body that is rotting. In later episodes, she becomes possessed by an evil spirit named Asanyeo who was a priestess to the king 1,000 years ago, and now seeks to marry Son Oh Gong for power and love. Her role was played amazingly- from a determined idol to a dumb zombie who relearns the ways of a human to a vengeful spirit that wants to live a powerful life.

The Red Sleeve

'The Red Sleeve' is the story of how the king fell in love, with court lady Deok Im, who kept ignoring the King who conveyed his feelings by giving her a tangerine, which was precious at the time, and rejecting the offer to become a concubine, saying, "Not everything I do is his." It depicts a fresh romance that is different from the existing historical dramas that only had to be done. Lee Se Young defined Sung Deok Im, who she played as a simple character, and explained that she was a child who didn’t want to get caught up in a big incident and wanted to enjoy more time with loved ones and live a life doing what she loves. She also said that she thinks the reason why Deok Im feels more determined is that she had a goal and desire to live by choosing herself differently from other concubines, so the pain of not being able to do so was greater.

The Law Cafe

It is a low romance drama about Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi), a former prosecutor, and Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young), a 4-dimensional lawyer and tenant. The drama is based on the popular web novel written by Noh Seung Ah, who recorded more than 25 million views. Just here, there is a professional lawyer who opened a law cafe in a quiet residential area after leaving a large law firm with an annual salary of 100 million won. But again, the prosecutor who came out of the prosecutor's office and lived as an unemployed man wearing sweats is the building owner. For the price of a cup of coffee, it's useless to do a gut, and let's talk to them about their worries that even antidepressants can't solve. She is funny, determined and a good lawyer who cares about her clients!

