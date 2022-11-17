Katalogue: Take a look at 3 best songs created by GOT7 member and birthday king, Yugyeom

Trained under JYP Entertainment, he appeared on the 2013 Mnet reality-survival program WIN: Who Is Next, where he competed against YG Entertainment trainees, who later debuted as WINNER and iKON members. On January 16, 2014, Yugyeom debuted with K-pop boy group GOT7 releasing the EP Got It?. In 2015, JYP Entertainment in partnership with Youku Tudou, released a mini web drama series titled Dream Knight in which the drama featured the Got7 members as themselves. Over the years, he also took part in creating choreographies for If You Do from their EP Mad, and for Poison from their EP Dye.

In 2016, he participated in Mnet's Hit the Stage, a dance survival show in which idols from different K-pop groups team up with professional dance teams to compete with others, appearing in episodes 9 and 10. He ranked second in episode 9 and won first place during the final. The same year, he began taking part in writing and composing GOT7's songs, debuting as a songwriter with See The Light (빛이나) for their Flight Log: Departure album.

Yugyeom's activities:

In February 2019, he joined the SBS reality show Law of The Jungle in Northern Mariana Islands for four episodes. On March 5, he debuted as one half of the K-pop duo Jus2 alongside JAY B, as the second sub-unit of GOT7, with the mini album Focus. In January 2021, Yugyeom, along with the other group members, parted ways with JYP Entertainment though remaining as GOT7. Rumors soon followed that Yugyeom would join AOMG. It was then confirmed on February 19 that Yugyeom had officially signed an exclusive contract with AOMG. His dance visual video of Franchise by Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. came with the announcement.

Yugyeom as AOMG artist:

On June 3, it was announced that Yugyeom would make a mid-June comeback, his first release as an AOMG artist which also features fellow label mate, Gray. June 11 and 17 were announced as the release dates. He released a 7-track extended play titled Point of View: U, for which he collaborated with hip-hop artists DeVita, Loco, Gray, Jay Park and Punchnello. Gray produced five of the songs, while Cha Cha Malone two. The pre-release single, I Want U Around featuring DeVita, was accompanied by a music video. A music video for All Your Fault (네 잘못이야) was also released on June 17 featuring Gray.

On June 22, 2021, Yugyeom made his debut on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart at number two with I Want U Around. Two days later, his first solo EP debuted on the Gaon Album Chart at number 11 and All Your Fault featuring Gray debuted on the Gaon Download Chart at number 15.

Yugyeom's recent activities:

In August, he performed at We All Are One, a cheering concert for the Tokyo Olympics, and at AOMG first online concert Above Ordinary 2021. On March 31, 2022, he released the digital single Take You Down, featuring Coogie. From May 5 to May 13, he embarked on a solo tour through Europe, performing in Berlin, Munich, Oberhausen, Paris and London, and selling out tickets for Munich and Oberhausen. He held a solo concert in Manila on August 19, debuting the unreleased track Always Ready, and performed two sold out shows at Impact Exhibition Hall 5 in Bangkok on August 27 and 28.

1. Take You Down (Feat. Coogie)

Yugyeom sings of the overwhelming feelings of breakup that takes over him and doesn’t allow him to enjoy a party or other things that would usually bring him joy. Coupled with Coogie’s rap verse, the song was the perfect breakup song but with an easy listening element to it with the R&B instrumental and synth bass. In the video, Yugyeom's dreamy visual and sensual visual beauty, as well as Yugyeom's captivating tone, raise expectations for the euphemism that is present in the song.

2. I Want U Around (Feat. DeVita)

The trippy, R&B track talks about how Yugyeom wants his love around him, even though he knows they are toxic for each other and his lover always runs away from him. DeVita’s beautiful vocals and visuals add a unique flair to the song as well as MV. The MV itself is dark, dreary yet beautiful in its destruction. The heartbreak, sadness and ruins can be heard in his vocals.

3. All Your Fault. (Feat. GRAY)

The slightly more upbeat song still has its dark twists and turns. He is a heartbroken man who just enjoys destroying himself and his surroundings but he takes pleasure in it as it makes him forget about her but the pain outside is nothing compared to the pain he feels in his heart. GRAY’s rap and acting skills are absolutely amazing and he adds so much emotion to the song as well as the MV.

