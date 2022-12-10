Katalogue: Taking a glance at Kang Daniel’s extensive and decorated career feat. Wanna One and more

Prior to appearing on Produce 101 Season 2, Kang Daniel had trained for two years and one month. He initially started as a trainee under B2M Entertainment until the company's acquisition and then became a trainee under MMO Entertainment. Throughout this training period, Kang did not receive dance or singing lessons due to both company's financial instability. One of the most notable moments during his time as a trainee was his appearance on Her Secret Weapon, performing "Invitation" by Uhm Jung Hwa, where he served as a backup dancer to Fiestar's Cao Lu and Spica's Sihyun.

In 2017, Kang Daniel represented MMO Entertainment in the boy group reality survival show, Produce 101 Season 2. He is known for finishing first in the final episode and becoming the center of the project boy group Wanna One under YMC Entertainment. In 2019, post disbandment of Wanna One, officially debuted as a solo artist with the debut EP, Color on Me. As reflected on Hanteo Chart, the EP set records for both the highest first-day and first-week physical sales for a solo artist since the chart's inception. Its lead single "What Are You Up To" gave Kang Daniel his first-ever solo music show win on KBS2's Music Bank on August 9.

Cyan:

In 2020, Kang Daniel returned to scheduled activities with travel reality show Hello, Daniel which premiered on March 4. On March 24, Kang released his second EP, Cyan as the first installment of his "color trilogy" project. Its lead single "2U" gave Kang Daniel his first top ten track in Korea along with several trophies on music shows. The lead single's name is a play on the English meaning going to you and the literal Korean pronunciation sounding similar to the word reason. 2U contains a message to a weary or lonely person running after their dreams: There are those who stay by your side who love you because you are you.

Magenta:

The second installment of his color trilogy project and third EP, Magenta, was released on August 3. With this release, Kang surpassed one million cumulative albums sold within 13 months of debuting as a solo artist. The lead single Who U Are peaked at number 12 in Korea and won trophies. While Cyan showed bright and refreshing colors, Magenta is described as having strong and powerful colors that capture the beginning and end of summer. Kang Daniel wanted to show onstage what many think is the most Kang Daniel-like and bring energy to listeners through fun dance music. He participated in writing five songs. Inspired by dancehall and hip-hop, Waves has 808 bass drums, Latin guitar, and piano staccato sounds. Lyrically, the song is about succumbing to waves of emotion. Who U Are combines 808 bass drums, Latin guitar, flute, synthesizer, and vocal effects and talks about awakening inner emotions unknown to even oneself.

Paranoia:

He then released the digital single Paranoia on February 16, which gave Kang Daniel his first top five track that peaked at number two in Korea and won trophies on several music shows. It also marked his first solo appearance on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with the single debuting at number five. He then released his fourth overall EP, Yellow, on April 13 as the final installment of his three-part project aimed to find his true colors as a solo artist. Its lead single Antidote gave him his first number one track in Korea. With the single being inspired by Kang Daniel's personal experiences, he was asked what his antidote was during the difficult period he drew inspiration from. He expressed gratitude for the people around him who created a great sense of stability in response to this and specifically noted his manager, Konnect Entertainment's company staff as a whole, and his dance team. It is an alternative R&B song with rock elements that blends grunge guitar riffs with 808 beats.

Kang Daniel in 2022:

Kang Daniel was selected as the fixed MC for Mnet's first-ever female dance crew competition show Street Woman Fighter. His background in breakdancing and knowledge of street dance culture were qualifications cited by the show's producer for selecting him as the MC. Prior to the release of Paranoia, it was revealed that he was offered to star in the first-ever Korean Disney+ Star original series titled Rookie Cops. His role as Wi Seung Hyun in the coming-of-age story marked his official debut as an actor. Having previously turned down several offers to appear in Korean dramas, Kang Daniel revealed that the idea of working alongside people his age persuaded him to give the show's proposal a try. In December, he is set to release an OST through the second season of TVING's Work Later, Drink Now and will also serve as a judge on the second season of Mr. Trot.

Kang Daniel as an artist:

Kang Daniel has been described as one of the highest-earning and most significant male solo acts in K-pop with his domestic popularity earning him the nickname Nation's Center from South Korean media. Over the years, he has come up with many songs that put him on the map and he is one of the few artists that work just as well, if not better, as a soloist. We hope to see him extend his career into different aspects.

ALSO READ: POLL: Choose your favorite actors of 2022 feat. Kang Tae Oh, Lee Junho, Choi Woo Shik and more

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of Kang Daniel’s career? Let us know in the comments below.