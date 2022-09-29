Katalogue: Taking a look at the amazing journey of the talented group IZ*ONE

IZ*ONE made their official debut on October 29, 2018, with their first extended play (EP) ‘Color*Iz’. Upon its release, the group received immediate commercial success, selling over 225,000 units and peaking at number 2 on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. In addition, both the EP and its lead single ‘La Vie en Rose’ charted on Billboard World Albums and World Digital Songs respectively. The song is a vibrant, groovy electropop track.

IZ*ONE was a South Korean–Japanese girl group formed through the Mnet reality competition show ‘Produce 48’. The group was composed of twelve members: Jang Wonyoung, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yuri, Choi Yena, An Yujin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eunbi, Kang Hyewon, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chaewon, Kim Minju and Lee Chaeyeon.

Captivating from the get-go, ‘La Vie en Rose’ blends a wide range of elements – ambient synths, stomping beats, tinny snare and echoing strings drive much of the track – in its attempt at achieving midtempo pop perfection. The melody soars with the members’ vocals, exploding with a pre-chorus build and sudden drop to the more restrained titular hook, serving up an introductory track that is all at once powerful and delicate.

In 2019, the group released ‘Violeta’ is a pop track with tropical house beats and a future bass intro, inspired by the story ‘The Happy Prince’ lyrically. It is a color and floral theme as the ladies try to conjure and coax a lover into opening up to them like a flower on the verge of blooming. It offers a more uptempo and choreography-focused style than the debut Korean song.

The next release, ‘Fiesta’ is a festive synth pop song which takes its name to heart with the sliding, synth pop throbber of a track that explodes into a brass led dance breakdown. Their last song before disbandment was ‘Panorama’ which is an electro pop and house track which has been arranged in a way that evokes the image of a beautiful landscape, and the emotional melody line highlights groups desire to remember their shining moments together forever. The song itself was emotional, powerful and explosive.

On April 29, 2021, IZ*ONE officially disbanded after the end of their contract. Post that, the members went on to do their own things. Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin went on to become members in IVE, Kim Chaewon and Sakura Miyawaki are in LE SSERAFIM, Kang Hyewon and Kim Minju went on to become an actress, Naki Yabuki and Hitomi Honda went back to Japan while Kwon Eunbi, Jo Yuri, Choi Yena and Lee Chaeyeon debuted as soloists.

While the group disbanded, the songs still remained imprinted on the brains of the fans and they still support the members in their individual endeavors.

ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon makes history as the first Korean actress to be featured on ‘TIME 100 Next’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which track from IZ*ONE is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.