Katalogue: The journey of J.Y. Park from a talented artist to a creator of successful K-Pop groups

J.Y. Park 's notability within the Korean music industry began in 1994 when he debuted as a solo artist with the song Don't Leave Me from his debut album Blue City. During this period, he met composer and long-time collaborator Bang Si Hyuk. In 1997, Park founded his label and agency JYP Entertainment, then known as Tae Hong Planning Corp.

That same year, he was tasked by EBM (now SidusHQ) with preparing the members of its project group for debut; the five-member act was eventually called g.o.d and debuted two years later. The success of g.o.d as one of the country's most popular and best selling groups of the early 2000s would further establish Bang Si Hyuk and J.Y. Park's reputation as hit makers.

In 2004, he ventured into the American music industry, becoming the first Asian producer to cross over to the U.S., producing music for Will Smith, Mase and Cassie. In October 2009, he became the first Korean songwriter, together with RAINSTONE, to reach the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with the Wonder Girls hit Nobody which debuted at No. 76. On April 22, 2011, he collaborated with Brown Eyed Girls' Ga In, releasing the duet track Someone Else. The song charted at No. 2 on the Gaon Digital Chart and sold over a million copies.

This was his first release in about two years. J.Y. Park followed up his success with Someone Else by releasing the single You're the One on April 28, 2012. The song rose to No. 3 and sold over 1.5 million copies.

In 2015, J.Y. Park released the song Who's Your Mama? featuring Lucky J's Jessi. The song became a hit, displacing fellow label-mates Miss A from first spot on the Korean charts. In 2016, he released a single titled 'Still Alive'. During the same period, he appeared in the Conan O'Brien special 'Conan in Korea', recording a song with Conan O'Brien, Steven Yeun & Park Jimin titled 'Fire', with label-mates Wonder Girls and TWICE appearing in the music video. The song was released on Conan O'Brien's YouTube channel on April 9. He also appeared in the Korean variety show Sister's Slam Dunk in 2016, producing the cast's single titled 'Shut Up'. The song unexpectedly achieved a real-time chart all-kill upon release.

On September 22, 2016, it was reported that J.Y. Park would be producing the title track of girl-group I.O.I for their final album prior to disbandment. The song, titled Very Very Very was released on October 16, 2016. It achieved commercial success upon release, earning a perfect all-kill on the Korean charts and topping the Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, J.Y. Park released a song titled 'Fever' featuring Superbee and BIBI.

On August 11, 2020, J.Y. Park released his autobiography, Live for What? One day later, J.Y. Park released a new single, When We Disco, which was a duet with Sunmi. This was his first collaboration with Sunmi since her departure from JYP Entertainment and the Wonder Girls. At a restaurant, after hearing a song that she used to listen to in New York with J. Y. Park when Wonder Girls were touring the United States with him, Sunmi sent a recording of the song to her former boss to reminisce about the past. J. Y. Park answered her message by sending her a demo of his song, asking her "if she missed the days [they] worked together" and suggesting a collaboration.

At this point, he had almost completed writing the lyrics. J. Y. Park was inspired by Modern Talking's song Brother Louie which serves as the opening song for the South Korean talk show Radio Star and was stuck in his head at the time; it took him a few hours to complete the song. J.Y. Park is said to have used typical instruments of the European disco genre and recorded with the equipment imbued with 80s vibes to fully recreate nostalgic melody. The single peaked at #3 at the Gaon Digital Chart, becoming his sixth Top 10 song in the chart.

On April 26, 2021, it was reported that J.Y. Park and Psy, the founder of P Nation, will collaborate to form a new boy group each in Loud, which premiered on June 5, 2021 on SBS. In November 2022, Park released the single Groove Back, which was released on November 21, but the music video was released three days prior, according to the agency. Later J.Y. Park confirmed to hold a solo concert in Japan for the first time in 7 years.

As the former head of JYP Entertainment (May 1997–Feb 2011), Park has developed and managed highly successful K-pop artists including Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM, MISS A, GOT7, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX, as well as Mandopop group Boy Story and J-pop group NiziU.

