Kate Chastain’s rumored baby daddy Chef Ben Robinson gets engaged to GF Kiara Cabral; PICS

Former “Below Deck” chef Ben Robinson on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend Kiara Cabral. The news came just days after Kate Chastain denied he is the father of her baby boy. Sharing the pictures, Ben wrote, ‘After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose… I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you.’

Chef Ben Robinson talks about the special proposal

Talking about the proposal, Ben was quoted saying, “I could tell that Kiara saw this as a special moment and was definitely expecting more than a carbonara. She says not, but I could tell.” Furthermore, revealing about the engagement ring, Ben said, “I had it in my camera bag in a secret compartment. There was a moment when Kiara was looking for an LED light, which was forgotten. I was sure she must’ve seen it, but she did not! I even forgot it on the way to the airport and blamed our detour on having to turn the air conditioning down. It was a bumpy ride. And well worth it. She had no clue when I dropped my knees in Vatican Square that I would be proposing.”

What did Kate Chastain say about the rumours?

Ben announced the news of his engagement after Kate shut down the speculation that he fathered her son. She said, “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times.” Kate, who claimed earlier that she will single-handedly raise her child was blessed with a baby boy last week.

