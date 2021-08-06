Kate Winslet unsure of returning for Mare of Eastown season 2; Says ‘It cost me a lot emotionally to be her’

Kate Winslet starrer series Mare of Easttown, which was released earlier this year, was one of the most popular shows of the year so far, after the HBO series massive success, the show is seemingly in talks for another season. If you didn’t know, the series earned 16 Emmy nominations this year. And if you haven’t seen it yet, the series follows a small-town Pennsylvania detective (Winslet) who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

While star Kate Winslet, creator Brad Ingelsby, and even the HBO boss have spoken out about why season two wasn’t in the cards when the finale aired, it seems like things could soon change. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kate says that there are now ideas coming out about a possible second season.

“At the end of shooting we were like, ‘Holy hell we can never do that again. If HBO brings up the idea of a Season 2, we all just have to say absolutely not. There’s just no way we could possibly do it,’” Kate shared. However, she adds, there “was talk, like, could there be? Especially when the show was getting such good responses…Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens.”

Kate also opened up about if she would or could return to reprise her role as Mare. “I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”

