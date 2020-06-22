Katherine Langford aka Hannah Baker couldn't film for any scenes in 13 Reasons Why Season 4 for THIS reason

*SPOILERS ALERT* Katherine Langford, whose character Hannah Baker's death formed the premise of 13 Reasons Why, revealed why she couldn't film for the final season. Read below to know what the Cursed star had to share on the same.

13 Reasons Why finally unveiled its final chapter this month as the final season of the Netflix drama was made available for fans to fuss over, for the last time ever. *SPOILERS ALERT* While we're still trying to get over the loss of Justin Foley, we were happy that Clay Jensen got his sort of a new lease on life. However, many were disappointed with the 5-second cameo made by Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in the last episode as it was her character that was the focal point of the series, to begin with.

Turns out, visual effects were used for that minute moment between Clay and Hannah (adorned in her purple dress from Winter Formal) at the Liberty High School basketball court and that Katherine didn't actually film anything for the final season. In an interview with Digital Spy, Langford revealed as to why she couldn't make time for the series that made her a household name. "I think I was still filming Cursed, so I wasn't able to go in and shoot anything. It's funny because I haven't fully seen season three or four – but I'm making my way through season three and watching season four now that that chapter's closed," the 24-year-old actress confessed while also referring to her upcoming Netflix show.

Katherine also confirmed that she was aware of her footage being used in the 13 Reasons Why series finale while the actress pondered, "I'm really proud of everyone in the cast and we're still really tight. In many ways, I already know what happens and I'm just so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives."

Speaking of Cursed, the Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler series is based on the illustrated novel of the same name and will see Katherine play the role of Nimue. Cursed releases on July 17, 2020.

