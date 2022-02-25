Kathryn Hahn expresses excitement for her show Agatha: House of Harkness, says it's 'exactly what I hoped for'

Kathryn Hahn teases that Marvel's Agatha: House of Harkness spinoff series is all she imagined it would be. The debut of WandaVision, the first Marvel Disney+ programme, kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in early 2020.

The show was a big success, earning numerous Emmy nominations, including one for Kathryn Hahn's portrayal of Agatha Harkness. Earlier this year, reports circulated of an Agatha Harkness WandaVision spinoff in October 2021, which would reintroduce Kathryn Hahn as the fan-favorite character. In November 2021, Marvel Studios stated that WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer's Agatha: House of Harkness was officially in production.

With so little information on Agatha: House of Harkness available, fans are anxious to learn all they can about the series. EW recently spoke with Kathryn Hahn about her career and utilised the chance to inquire about her impending Marvel spinoff show. Hahn was unable to share much about the series' progress or what viewers would see, but she did express how intriguing the concept is in her opinion. As per Screenrant, Kathryn said Agatha: House of Harkness is "exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt."

However, with development on Agatha: House of Harkness continuing, it may not be long before further information is unveiled. If production begins later this year, it will only be a matter of time until more cast members and the return of known MCU characters like Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) are announced. Whatever the series finally contains, Hahn is already doing her part to hype it up. Fans will have to wait and see whether Agatha: House of Harkness meets up to the early praise.

