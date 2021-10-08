Kathryn Hahn to reportedly headline Marvel's WandaVision spin off as Agatha Harkness

Marvel’s WandaVision Disney+ series is reportedly getting a spinoff show and would likely be centered around Kathryn Hahn, aka Agatha Harkness. According to reports via Variety, the actress will return to play Harkness in a “dark comedy.” Details including the storyline, characters, or release haven’t been revealed yet.

As per Comic Book, WandaVision’s writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as the writer and executive producer of the series. The new project will be Schaeffer’s first series under an overall deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Century television. Fans definitely seem to be eager to welcome the series as Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness has been one the most important characters in WandaVision.

Agatha Harkness’ character had also played an important role in the Fantastic Four franchise as in the comics, the character is introduced as Franklin Richards’ ‘governess’ who is the son of Reed and Sue Richards. She later becomes Wanda’s tutor but was eventually killed by Scarlett Witch herself. However, it would be interesting to see what approach the makers take for the new reported series which might release under Disney+ Hotstar.

In one of her interviews with Comic Book, Hahn had mentioned that if she were to come back as Harkness, there are many “aspects” of the character and her storyline which she finds “fascinating” to work on. With Harkness being in many different comic books, Hahn revealed that exploring her character’s past which would involve many different superheroes and characters “would be a blast.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Agatha Harkness gets her deserved show or not!

ALSO READ: Paul Bettany reveals he’s ‘already in’ if WandaVision renews for Season 2