Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Zero co star Anushka Sharma as she gears up for the release of Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma shared a happy photo of hers on social media and well, it looks like it has Zero co star Katrina Kaif's attention. Check out the photo here.

Content is the king these days and it has been the norm for a while now. And when it comes to India, we have been successfully pulling off some of the finest web shows and our newly found love for crime thriller has been going well with the available choices. Produced by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs due to the nature of the film and of course, the intriguing trailer that it was in the first place.

And now that May 15 is here, the show is available for binge-watching and as it turns out, Anushka is all set too. Anushka shared a photo of herself sitting by the television screen with a huge glee on her face. The actress captioned the photo as, 'Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch.' While she obviously looks super pumped up about the release, it also drew the attention of her Zero co-star Katrina Kaif who dropped two hearts in the comment section.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post about Paatal Lok here:

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller in the dark space, and while it talks about a lot of things that we have heard about in the past, it successfully relates it to the present time. It features a rather ensemble cast of critically acclaimed actors including Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Gul Panag.



