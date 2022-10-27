Katrina Kaif is 'upto no good' says Deepika Padukone as she shares fun video from gym; Fans REACT

Deepika Padukone is a true entertainer and her recent posts on social media always show her fans her humorous side. Just a while ago, on Thursday morning, the actress, who made her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, shared a fun video with Katrina Kaif as they came together for a workout session. The two actresses who have dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past were seen goofing around in the gym. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's goofy video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika captioned the video: "Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good." She added the song Survivor Eye Of The Tiger. In the video, Katrina can be seen doing aerial yoga. Reacting to the video, Ishaan Khatter commented: "The mummy returns." While Varun Dhawan wrote: "Hahahaa." Fans react to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's video Many fans also reacted in the comments section and wished for them to star in a movie together. A user wrote: "Both work together asap." While another user said: "You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg." A third user wrote: "OMG we need a picture together with katrina please!" "What you and KAT?!?? like this is gonna break the internet," said another. Check it out:

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. It is slated for release in November 2022. Next, she will reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3, the third installment in the Tiger franchise, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen next with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan alongside John Abraham, it will release on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Next, the Piku actress will star opposite Prabhas and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. Apart from this, Deepika also has the American comedy film The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

