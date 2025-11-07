KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé earn first-ever Grammy nominations, become two-time and three-time nominated acts
The Grammy nominations were announced via a livestream on November 7, 2025, with many surprises in store.
KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé are officially Grammy-nominated artists. The girl group is up for the Best New Artist award alongside the likes of Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, and Lola Young. Meanwhile, the Rosie hitmaker is in the race for Song of the Year as well as the Record of the Year, making her a two-time nominated act, alongside some industry favorites, both being in the big four categories. Impressively, the two are facing off against each other for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.
Grammy Nominations in the K-pop space
BLACKPINK’s Rosé is officially the first and only female K-pop idol to have earned a Grammy nomination. Moreover, she is also the first Korean ever to have earned a nod in the big four category at the biggest night of music (in fact not once but twice), with her and Bruno Mars’ song APT being up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year alongside biggies like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, HUNTR/X, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and more.
The nominations for the Song of the Year award are:
Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
Doechii — Anxiety
Rosé & Bruno Mars — APT.
Bad Bunny — Debi Tirar Mas Fotos
HUNTR/X — Golden
Kendrick Lamar & SZA — Luther
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Billie Eilish — Wildflower
On the other hand, the Grammys nominees for Record of the Year are:
Bad Bunny — DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Doechii — Anxiety
Billie Eilish — Wildflower
Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
Kendrick Lamar & SZA — Luther
Chappell Roan — The Subway
Rosé & Bruno Mars — APT.
The Grammy Awards nominees for Best New Artist are:
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
The nominations for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award at the upcoming Grammys are:
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — Defying Gravity
KPop Demon Hunters — Golden
KATSEYE — Gabriela
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — APT.
SZA with Kendrick Lamar — 30 For 30
ALSO READ: Has BLACKPINK’s album been pushed to January 2026? YG Entertainment responds to rumors of December cancelation