KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé earn first-ever Grammy nominations, become two-time and three-time nominated acts

KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé are officially Grammy-nominated artists. The girl group is up for the Best New Artist award alongside the likes of Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, and Lola Young. Meanwhile, the Rosie hitmaker is in the race for Song of the Year as well as the Record of the Year, making her a two-time nominated act, alongside some industry favorites, both being in the big four categories. Impressively, the two are facing off against each other for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

Grammy Nominations in the K-pop space

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is officially the first and only female K-pop idol to have earned a Grammy nomination. Moreover, she is also the first Korean ever to have earned a nod in the big four category at the biggest night of music (in fact not once but twice), with her and Bruno Mars’ song APT being up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year alongside biggies like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, HUNTR/X, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and more.

The nominations for the Song of the Year award are:

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra

Doechii — Anxiety

Rosé & Bruno Mars — APT.

Bad Bunny — Debi Tirar Mas Fotos

HUNTR/X — Golden

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — Luther

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

Billie Eilish — Wildflower

On the other hand, the Grammys nominees for Record of the Year are:

Bad Bunny — DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

Doechii — Anxiety

Billie Eilish — Wildflower

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — Luther

Chappell Roan — The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars — APT.

The Grammy Awards nominees for Best New Artist are:

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

The nominations for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award at the upcoming Grammys are:

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — Defying Gravity

KPop Demon Hunters — Golden

KATSEYE — Gabriela

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — APT.

SZA with Kendrick Lamar — 30 For 30

