KATSEYE’s Manon announces hiatus from group to focus on health, says ‘she’s trusting the bigger picture’

Girl group KATSEYE has revealed plans for a change in the member lineup for the time being. On February 20 local time, the team’s social media account had a post about an important update, which led the fans to learn about the announcement of member Manon Bannerman’s temporary hiatus. Soon after, the star assured her fans in a brief update and voiced plans to reunite with them.

Manon steps back from group activities, team to promote as a five-piece temporarily

On Friday, a notice was shared on the group’s Weverse account relaying the update for KATYEYE fans. It reads as follows: “After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.”

Sharing that the agency fully supports this call and will work as normal otherwise, added, “KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.”

Later, the singer herself took to her Weverse DMs with her fans to share a personal health update, “Hi friends (white heart emoji). I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I love you endlessly and can't wait to see you again.”

The two-time Grammy-nominated group performed at this year’s show and expressed their excitement for being there. The team’s members, Lara and Megan, recently dropped a surprise song called First In My Bloodline directly to EYEKONS. KATSEYE is known for the success of their tracks Gnarly and Gabriela.

