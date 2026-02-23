KATSEYE’s Manon hiatus: Account claiming to be Daniela’s dad hints that daughter agrees with '5 is ok' comment

Amid speculations around her taking a break for ‘health and wellbeing’, KATSEYE member Manon was spotted at a concert in Los Angeles where Rio Amor was performing. She was accompanied by her friend Sophie. Many claimed that she was put on hiatus and would not be returning due to issues with her management label. Furthermore, an Instagram account believed to belong to the father of fellow member Daniela, Rafael Avanzini, shared comments on clips around the issue, which irked the fans of the singer. Now, another account has surfaced alluding to rumors of a rift within the team.

Alleged account claiming to be Daniela’s father speaks out amid Manon’s hiatus

Previously, an account with the username ‘rafaelavanzini’ replied to fans’ comments on Instagram, saying that they need people who can grind and it’s okay if there are only five members in the team. He said, “Come back when you ready to work,” “5 is ok too,” and “THE SHOW MUST GO ON! With or without a member. KATSEYE IS BIGGER THAN ONE GIRL.” This angered the fans of Manon Bannerman. The account then disappeared, allegedly due to mass reporting by the fans.

Now, another account has surfaced with a photo seemingly of Daniela and her dad, Rafael Avanzini, hinting that it is indeed her father. The new username began to leave more comments on other posts about the group, with one comment saying, “eyekons will [be] eyekons. I talked with dani before anything.” Online users have taken this as confirmation that it is indeed the KATSEYE member’s thought as well, further upsetting the fans. However, it is unknown whether the accout actually belongs to Daniela's father.

However, Daniela's supporters have shared their opinions on the same, deciding to trust her.

Meanwhile, the agency has not made any more comments about Manon’s break as industry support continues to pile with fellow singers like SZA, Chloe Bailey, Normani, and Leigh-Anne seemingly siding with her in support. The other members of KATSEYE continue to stay tight-lipped about the whole ordeal with Lara’s sighting at Olivia Rodrigo’s birthday, with fellow Dream Academy participant Adéla raising the anger levels among fans.

