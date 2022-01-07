Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: Anya Singh praises Naseeruddin Shah, says ‘He treated me as an equal’

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati (KB), a comedy web series, has finally released today on the digital platform. The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan and Anya Singh. The show is based on the life of the Royal King and his dysfunctional family. Anya Singh impressed everyone with her acting skills in Qaidi Band. She feels fortunate to share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah, who playing a former king and has a dysfunctional family. He devises an outlandish plan to unite his estranged daughters in the show.

Speaking on the same Anya says, “How many people get to say they’ve played table tennis with Naseer sir? I was extremely fortunate to get to share screen space with someone as legendary as Naseer sir. He is someone I’m sure most actors would have on their wish list to work alongside and to get that opportunity to not only be able to work with him but also sit and have conversations and spend time with him, I felt very lucky.”

She further adds, “I remember I was the last one to join the cast of KBS. On my second day of the shoot, I had a scene between Naseer sir and me and I remember I was extremely nervous to a point that I just didn't want to leave my room. When I met him he and I discussed the scene and we had a whole conversation. The most beautiful part of working with him was that he treated me as an equal as opposed to someone who is so young and inexperienced. To give someone like me that respect and involving me in a conversation during our ideation made it very easy for us to move forward and do the scene.”

Anya further states, “I remember so clearly there was a certain way I thought my character should react and he suggested that I do something else and I did go ahead with it, and that fit in really well. I enjoyed doing the scene. After the scene was over he turned around and told me 'Little One' (that's what he would call me) today you have learned that you have a voice because I had to scream at him in that particular scene and I didn't want to do so but he felt I should.”

Anya says working with someone like Naseeruddin Shah enriched her as an artiste. She adds, “He took to us as well because at the trailer launch he said I have fallen in love with all of them a little bit which was such a nice thing to hear but to be able to work and spend time with him in itself was such an enriching experience and fun at the same time because he was just so normal at all times and had the most interesting stories to share.”