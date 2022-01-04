Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: Lara Dutta praises Naseeruddin Shah; Says ‘His dialogue delivery, timing is perfect’

An upcoming comedy-drama Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Soha Ali Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. It is based on the life of the Royal King and his dysfunctional family. The trailer gives a glimpse of all the madness one can expect in the series. The intriguing trailer takes one through the journey of Raja Mrityunjay and his daughters Devyani, Gayatri, Kamini and Uma who all come together after years to save the Shikarwati. The series comprises madness, the crazy riot and the royal contest the four queens go through to be the ultimate winner.

Lara Dutta shared her experience working with Naseeruddin Shah and said, “I think for me the greatest highlight was the scene that I did with Naseer Sir. That scene was one of the most special scenes I have done in my career. He is an incredible person to observe at work. His dialogue delivery, his timing is so perfect. Every time I was around him on set I would just be gobsmacked. I was trying to soak up as much of it as I could. He is very kind and patient on set. Having four young women around him who are not as experienced as he is, I am pretty sure we tested his patience a couple of times but he never really lost it. He was very very patient with us.”

She further said, “Even Raghubir Sir's comic timing is just incredible and it was such a joy and pleasure to watch him do a scene. As someone who has done a lot of comedy in my career, it's such a thrill to watch another good comic actor watch their timing and delivery. This is a sort of invaluable experience that you get in your career to learn from the actors who are so senior and far more experienced than you are.” The drama will be premiering on January 7.

