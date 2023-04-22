KBS bans Kim Sae Ron, Shinhwa’s Shin Hye Sung and suspends VIXX’s Ravi following their controversies

On April 21st, KBS announced that it had decided to ban appearances for Kim Sae Ron and Shin Hye Sung, who had caused controversy over drunken driving, by holding a broadcast appearance regulation review committee.

Kim Sae Ron and Shin Hye Sung:

KBS holds a screening committee for entertainers who have committed acts that have caused social controversy through illegal or immoral acts and decides whether or not to restrict their appearances. Kim Sae Ron was sentenced to a fine of 20 million won in a recent sentencing trial, and Shin Hye Sung was sentenced to 6 months in prison and 1 year probation. Kim Sae Ron was arrested on May 18 last year at 8:00 am after driving near Hakdong Intersection in Gangnam-gu, Seoul after driving while drinking and damaging public property. Shinhwa's Shin Hye Seung fell asleep in the middle of the road at dawn on October 11 last year, and was caught by the police. He also had his license suspended in 2007 after he was caught driving under the influence.

VIXX’s Ravi:

Meanwhile, Ravi, who was accused of violating the Military Service Act, was temporarily restricted from appearing as he is currently on trial. After Ravi was falsely diagnosed by posing as an epileptic patient in collusion with his broker, he was accused of evading his military service by submitting the diagnosis to the Military Administration and was indicted without physical arrest. In a recent hearing, she was sentenced to two years in prison. As a result, KBS stopped the replay service of the '1 Night 2 Days Season 4' episode in which Ravi appeared on the official website and OTT platforms such as Wavve.

Kim Sae Ron’s activities:

According to Netflix on April 18th, it is said that Kim Saeron is not edited out in Hounds. They said, "It is difficult to say exactly how much she has appeared in because the drama has not yet been released." This drama tells the story of three young people, 'Kim Kun Woo' (Woo Do Hwan), 'Hong Woo Jin' (Lee Sang Yi), and 'Cha Hyeon Joo' (Kim Sae Ron), who entered the world of private loans in pursuit of money.

ALSO READ: The Good Bad Mother: Lee Do Hyun despises Ra Mi Ran; Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo and more star in new teaser

Advertisement