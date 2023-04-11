KBS confirms Jay Park’s departure from The Seasons-Jay Park's Drive; JANNABI member rumoured to replace

'The Seasons-Jay Park's Drive' is a popular music show that has been on air since February 2023. The show is hosted by Jay Park, a Korean-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. The concept of the show is to showcase the diversity of Korean music and explore various genres while providing a platform for new and emerging artists.

Jay Park stepping down as the host

On April 10th, 2023, “Jay Park will step down from the KBS music program 'The Seasons - Jay Park's Drive’,” according to KBS. In terms of the singer's final filming date and the next MC, the network stated, "We cannot confirm it."

'The Seasons' was intended to have four hosts for each season of the year, with Jay Park serving as the first MC. According to rumours, Jannabi will be the next host, but nothing has been confirmed.

The future of 'The Seasons-Jay Park's Drive'

The production team of 'The Seasons - Jay Park's Drive' has not yet announced who will replace Jay Park as the host of the show. However, it confirmed that the show will continue to air and the concept was intended to have four hosts for each season of the year.

Jay Park's legacy on the show

Jay Park's departure from 'The Seasons-Jay Park's Drive' marks the end of an era for the show. As the host of the program, he brought a unique energy and passion to the show, and his contributions will not be forgotten. He helped to elevate the profile of the show and expand its audience, and his departure leaves big shoes to fill.

The announcement of Jay Park's stepping down from 'The Seasons-Jay Park's Drive' has left fans shocked and saddened. Meanwhile, fans are already speculating on what's next for the popular music show. As fans eagerly await news on who will replace him as the host of the show.

About Jay Park

Jay Park, real name Park Jae Beom, is a Korean-American recording artist, dancer, rapper, music producer, b-boy, songwriter, composer, and actor. He is a member of the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement and was the former leader of the South Korean boy band 2 PM.

Jay Park, who was born in Seattle, Washington, developed an early interest in hip-hop music and breakdancing. He grew up in Edmonds, Washington, and attended Edmonds Woodway High School. In 2004, he auditioned for Korea-based JYP Entertainment in Seattle and was flown to Korea in January 2005 to receive additional training in dancing, rapping, singing, and the Korean language.

Jay Park announced on January 11, 2022 that he will step down as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. According to industry sources, he is working on establishing a new label to launch an idol group and is in talks with Kakao Entertainment to become business partners. On March 3, 2022, he formally announced the formation of his new company, MORE VISION.

