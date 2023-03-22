KBS confirms release date for Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo starrer time travel drama Run Into You

Kim Dong Wook, who transformed into a time traveler in KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Run Into You,' was revealed. 'Run Into You' is a strange and beautiful time travel story of a man and a woman who were trapped in 1987. Jin Ki Joo realizes that their goals are connected and solves the case.

Kim Dong Wook in the drama:

Kim Dong Wook in the photo released by KBS has a serious and persuasive expression. He gives a deep and strong impression in the way he looks at someone, and in another photo, he is sitting in an orange car and showing a determined attitude. Kim Dong Wook took on the role of Yoon Hae Jun, who accidentally gets a time machine and lives the life of a time traveler. In 2021, anchor Yoon Hae Joon, a former journalist at a broadcasting station, gets a time machine by chance and travels back in time to 1987, experiencing strange things. Dramatic interest is added even before the first broadcast to the various events surrounding him and the unpredictable story.

Kim Dong Wook will reveal the cool and rational figure of Yoon Hae Joon, who corrects the serial murder case, and the human and emotional inner side of people. The production staff of Run Into You said, "Kim Dong Wook assimilates into the character of Yoo Hae Joon every moment and shows a perfect character for the drama." Run Into You will premiere on May 1st.

Jin Ki Joo in the drama:

Baek Yoon Young, played by Jin Ki Joo, is trapped in 1987 after a sudden accident that makes her a time traveler. Her unpredictable events surround her, raising her expectations even before her first broadcast. Jin Ki Joo shows off her delicate emotional acting by going back and forth between Baek Yoon Young, an ordinary office worker who fulfills her duty of duty in a realistic society in 2021 and Baek Yoon Young, her high school girl in 1987.

ALSO READ: Jang Hyuk, Jang Nara and Chae Jung An star in the new poster for upcoming comedy thriller drama Family

Advertisement