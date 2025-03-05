KBS dismisses EXO’s Xiumin’s Music Bank ban allegations as ‘groundless’ and denies any unfair treatment

A fresh controversy has erupted in the K-pop industry as EXO’s Xiumin and his agency, INB100, have accused KBS of preventing his appearance on Music Bank. The issue gained traction after INB100 publicly stated that despite repeated attempts to arrange meetings regarding Xiumin’s solo comeback promotions, KBS remained unresponsive. However, KBS has strongly denied these allegations, calling them “groundless” and asserting that there has been no formal restriction placed on Xiumin’s participation.

It all started on March 4, when INB100 released a statement via social media, voicing their frustration over the lack of response from KBS. According to the agency, despite multiple attempts to contact the broadcaster regarding Xiumin’s solo promotions, they received no reply. "We tried to meet with the broadcasting company several times, but KBS is being silent and not even answering our calls," INB100 stated, suggesting that Xiumin was being intentionally sidelined.

The agency also claimed that, although there was no official notice barring Xiumin, they had received unofficial information indicating that he would not be allowed to appear on Music Bank if SM Entertainment artists were included in the lineup. This statement immediately caught the attention of fans and industry insiders, raising concerns about possible favoritism toward major entertainment agencies and whether independent artists face disadvantages in securing promotions on major music shows.

Shortly after the allegations surfaced, KBS issued an official statement denying any bias or restriction against Xiumin. A network representative addressed the claims in an interview with multiple media outlets, stating, "The claim that KBS informed Xiumin he was not allowed to appear on Music Bank is not true. We have been in ongoing communication with his agency", as quoted by Koreaboo.

KBS insisted that they had not imposed any restrictions on Xiumin and dismissed the idea that external influences played a role in their booking decisions. However, they did not clarify why INB100 had struggled to get a response from them or whether Xiumin would be invited to perform on the show in the future.

Many fans have drawn parallels between Xiumin’s situation and the long-standing case of JYJ, former TVXQ! members, who reportedly faced industry-wide blacklisting after leaving SM Entertainment. Xiumin’s case has led to renewed debate over whether similar informal blacklisting practices still exist today. Many have expressed frustration over the lack of transparency in the industry, while others have urged KBS and SM Entertainment to clarify their positions further.

Amidst the growing controversy, Xiumin remains focused on his solo career. His upcoming album, Interview X, is set to be released on March 10. However, it remains to be seen whether Xiumin will be able to promote on Music Bank or other major music shows.