KBS releases much awaited trailer of BTS' upcoming talk show Let's BTS!

BTS is coming back on television, exclusively on their own talk show, let's BTS!

KBS has officially released the highly awaited trailer of BTS' upcoming television talk show Let's BTS! The released clip shows the BTS members decked in gorgeous white alongside the legendary Shin Dong Yup as the moderator/host of the show. The members seem to be comfortable around him as they bring up real conversations about their journey so far. Comedienne Jang Do Yeon also appears in another scene, seemingly learning choreography with the members. V, in particular seems to be opening up and enjoying this time. The catchphrase for the show seems to have been lifted straight from Attack on Bangtan where RM says, "Who are we" and the members yell out in pride, "BTS!"

Never-before-heard stories and anecdotes are sure to come out which will leave fans as well as perhaps the members in awe. In one of the final scenes, the members are seen showing their various charms, from finger hearts to cute poses. Fans believe that this kind of show with artists of such a global scale would only be successful and comfortable with the sharp wit and presence of mind of the MC. As such, the choice of Shin Dong Yup is perfect to say the least.

You can watch the trailer here:

Let's BTS! will air for the first time on March 29 at 10:40 PM KST so stay tuned for all the latest updates, only on Pinkvilla!

Are you excited for Let's BTS? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :KBS Kpop

Share your comment ×