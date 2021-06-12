KBS2’s Imitation gains lowest viewership rating in the history of dramas by a major broadcasting station

The drama becomes the station’s fourth drama to break this record. Read on to know more.

KBS2’s drama ‘Imitation’ has set a new record of the lowest drama rating in the history of major broadcasting stations. On June 11, the sixth episode of the drama saw a drop in average viewership from 0.7% in the first half to 0.4% in the second half. The viewership rating of 0.4% has broken the previous records for any major broadcasting station dramas. Apparently, KBS2 now sees four of its drama series out of the top five for having the lowest average viewership ratings. In 2017, KBS2’s Manhole held the first place with 1.4% while ‘Lovely Horribly’ broke this record with 1.0% viewership in 2018. 2020 saw KBS2’s ‘Welcome’ break this record too with a 0.9% while the only show which is not by KBS2 is MBC’s Dae Jang Geum Is Watching’ that aired between 2018 and 2019. Imitation broke the record of 0.7% by Dae Jang Geum Is Watching this year.

Nevertheless, having low viewership ratings may not always mean that the drama series is bad. Many fans of the show Imitation are justifying the viewership ratings with the time slot during which the show airs. Imitation airs every Friday at 11:10 PM KST which can be considered to be quite late into the night. Above all, whether the viewership ratings are justified or not is up for debate.

The drama is about the entangled lives of fictional K-Pop idols behind the glamour and cameras of showbiz. It is an adaptation of the webtoon with the same name by Park Kyung Ran. The cast includes: Jung Ji So, who has starred in Parasite and Doom At Your Service; Park Ji Yeon from ‘Dream High 2’ and ‘Triangle’; U-KISS’s Jun from ‘Good Casting’; and SF9’s Chani from ‘Sky Castle’. ATEEZ’s Yunho has debuted in acting through this drama. With six more episodes to go before the series culminates, let’s hope for some improvement in the ratings as well as support our favourite stars.

