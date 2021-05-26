KBS2 set to bring new campus romance next month; Teaser poster released for At A Distance, Spring Is Green

The upcoming drama At A Distance, Spring is Green is already attracting attention.

The KBS2 campus romance drama At A Distance, Spring Is Green is one more drama of 2021 to be adapted from a webtoon. The drama depicts the realistic worries and conflicts of university students in their 20s. Through having a refreshing concept in itself, the younger audiences might connect with the characters better.

The production crew of KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama released the main poster on May 25. All the major characters gathered in one place in the poster. The radiant appearance of young actors in a warm atmosphere makes the hearts of viewers flutter.

Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, and Bae In Hyuk are the lead actors of the series. Park Ji Hoon first debuted as a child actor before debuting as an idol. He has shown that he has all the skills to act with his roles in dramas like Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency and his lead role in Love Revolution, which is also a webtoon based drama. Kang Min Ah has acted in plenty of web dramas including the hit web drama A-Teen 2. She gained more spotlight with her role in True Beauty as the lead character's friend Soo Ah and her appearance in Beyond Evil, which won numerous awards at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Actor Bae In Hyuk is known for his roles in dramas such as XX, The Spies Who Loved Me and the upcoming drama My Roommate is a Gumiho. He is taking over Crash Landing on You actor Lee Shin Young's role who left due to casting issues. CLC's Eun Bin, Woo Da Bi, and Choi Jung Woo also have supporting roles in the drama. Also, Na In Woo is going to be making a very special appearance in the drama.

At A Distance, Spring Is Green is the story of youth when viewed from a distance, and when viewed up close. It seems to be warm and romantic, but in reality, it is expected to represent the cold and hard reality of college students. It would showcase a campus romance that is a thrilling story with a mysterious secret. The series is set to broadcast at 9:30 pm KST on and from June 14, 2021.

