KBS2 TV's Police Class welcomes Vincenzo actress Seo Ye Hwa on board

Actress Seo Ye Hwa joins the cast of "Police Class".

Actress Seo Ye Hwa, who imprints a unique presence with her fresh and unique acting in each work, is coming back with KBS2 TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama Police Class. Police Class has already made the hearts of drama fans flutter with the brilliant casting combination of actors like Cha Tae Hyun, Jung Jinyoung, and Krystal Jung. Here, a veteran detective and a former hacker, who meet on the grounds of the university as professor and a freshman, would form a team for joint investigation.

In the series, actress Seo Ye Hwa takes on the role of Baek Hee, the director of the National Police University. Due to her picky and meticulous personality, she is dubbed as a 'avoid when you spot' person by the students. She is expected to provide a different kind of fun and laughter in various stories that unfold on the campus of the National Police University.

Seo Ye Hwa's unique and attractive character implementation, which has already been proven in previous works, stimulates curiosity about her activities in Police Class. In particular, her solid acting skills, built on theatre stage for a long time, received favorable reviews as high-quality acting and made one look forward to her appearance in every episode.

After showing a strong presence with the Netflix original series Extracurricular last year, actress Seo Ye Hwa has been bringing laughter and fun to the small screen by working tirelessly in the dramas Backstreet Rookie and Vincenzo. A lot of attention is focused on her new transformation in KBS2 TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama Police Class.

Police Class would fill the time slot emptied after At a Distance, Spring Is Green and is scheduled for broadcast in the second half of this year.

