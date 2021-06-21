KCA issues warning to Weverse Shop for poor management as 13 international complaints lodged against them

This isn't the first time Weverse Shop has come under the radar for poor management. Read on more to find out the details.

HYBE’s Weverse Shop is an e-commerce platform which offers official merch and exclusive contents to HYBE and other artists signed under the platform. Pretty well-known for being the go-to platform for exclusive BTS and TXT merch, among other groups. However, the Korea Consumer Agency issued a warning to Weverse Shop due to mishandling of goods and delay in shipments, among other issues.

On June 21, a K-media outlet reported that due to international consumer complaints, Weverse Shop has drawn criticism from the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA). It was reported that an international buyer had purchased the BTS membership kit on Weverse back in January 2020 and it’s been over a year that the consumer hasn’t received their parcel. The consumer had paid the international shipping fees and also paid the membership fee. KCA then reported that 13 complaints were reported from international buyers against the company from January 2020 to May 2021. It is pertinent to note that this number does not include unreported incidents. According to the report, seven complaints are from Taiwan, four from Europe and one each from The Philippines and Hong Kong.

The KCA also stated the complaints were resolved as on today, June 21, where they have forwarded the cases to parent company Weverse and “asked for active cooperation to prevent further damage”. They stated five cases to be non-delivery or delayed delivery, four cases of cancellation/refund/exchange delay and two cases of defective quality.

This also isn’t the first time Weverse Shop made headlines for poor mishandling of goods. Back in February this year, Seoul Electronic Consumer Center also investigated and found many consumers unsatisfied over the services Weverse Shop offered. It even found certain basic but mandatory details such as local or import details, precautions for proper handling and advised laundry for clothes, and more missing from the site.

