KCON 2023 LA announces lineup; SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Taeyong, (G)-IDLE to join Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and more

K-pop music festival KCON 2023 LA has finally announced its 3rd lineup which includes SHINee’s Taemin, NCT’s Taeyong, (G)I-DLE, WayV, EVERGLOW, and Lapillus. KCON LA is set to take place between August 18 to August 20, 2023, for a reformed 3-day long schedule as opposed to its usual 2 days annually.

Final Lineup of KCON LA

This year KCON 2023 Japan took place in May and it's time for LA to enjoy this music festival which includes many K-pop groups and solo artists performing. In the final lineup, we see SHINee's Taemin returning and NCT's Taeyong performing solo for the first time on his debut stage. Furthermore, queencards (G)-IDLE is all ready to set the stage on fire with their quirky songs. Attendees will also witness 4th generation stars EVERGLOW who haven't released music since December 2022. Fans are excited and relieved to hear good news about the group. Rookie group Lapillus will also join the line-up while also preparing for a comeback on June 21, 2023.

Previously Confirmed Lineup

Artists like ATEEZ, IVE, THE BOYZ, ZEROBASEONE, CRAVITY, Xikers, Stray Kids, ITZY, MONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon, Rain, NMIXX, Kep1er, JO1 and INI are all ready to perform at KCON 2023 LA. ATEEZ are on their world tour The Fellowship: Break The Wall and will stop by KCON LA for some time with their agency juniors Xikers who have recently taken over the internet with their debut song TRICKY HOUSE. Boys Planets' winners ZEROBASEONE are all set for their debut on July 10. MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon will be showcasing performances as a unit, while IVE is also set to perform songs from their recent album I've IVE. JYP Entertainment’s 4th generation girl groups ITZY and NMIXX will also be performing to show their versatile choreographies and unique music. Stray Kids released a superhit album 5-STAR on June 2 and are ready to perform on KCON LA. J-pop groups INI and JO1 also joined the line-up to showcase their talents.

KCON 2023 LA will be held from August 18 to August 20 and fans are thrilled to see their favorite K-pop artists perform live in this mega music festival.