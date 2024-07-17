KCON Germany has finally announced its first line of K-pop artists who will be gracing the stage with their phenomenal performances. Rookie K-pop boy group RIIZE will be joining the long list of performers. Moreover, rising girl group KISS OF LIFE will also be joining the line-up along with THE BOYZ, Kep1er, and more.

KCON Germany announces first artist lineup

On July 17, 2024, KCON Germany, through their official social media page, revealed the first line-up for their upcoming event. The event is scheduled for two days, from September 28, 2024, to September 29, 2024, and has revealed the line-up that will be dazzling the stage. Moreover, this is the first time that KCON will be held in Germany, expanding its horizons in Europe. The event will be held at the Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

In the first lineup, exciting and renowned names of the K-pop industry are announced, and the trailblazers RIIZE are also included. KISS OF LIFE will also be performing at the concert, along with other big names such as THE BOYZ, Kep1er, and Dreamcatcher. Other up-and-coming bands include EVNEE and JO1. Furthermore, soloist, singer, and rapper Lee Young Ji will also be performing at the show.

More about KCON 2024

KCON is organized by the Korean Entertainment Company, CJ ENM. The main motive of the concert show is to bring together various artists from the world of the K-pop industry and help them connect with the fans who love and adore them. Joon Beom Sim, Head of Music Entertainment at CJ ENM, earlier described KCON as a festival venue where K-culture, lifestyle promotion, and experiences take place.

Advertisement

Moreover, the company has also announced the five locations where the annual event will be held. KCON this year kicked off its first shows in Hong Kong on March 30 and March 31 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Then, it took place in Japan from May 10 to May 12. KCON will also be held in Los Angeles from July 26 to 28.

In the second half of 2024, the concert event will take place in Europe and Germany has been announced as the first venue. Furthermore, it will also be held in Saudi Arabia, and more information about it will be revealed soon.