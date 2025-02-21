KCON Japan 2025 announces first line-up: SHINee’s Taemin, BOYNEXTDOOR, Jo Yu Ri and more to perform

CJ ENM unveiled the first line-up for KCON Japan 2025, including popular K-pop stars from various generations. From groups like BOYNEXTDOOR and ZEROBASEONE to soloists like Jo Yuri, a diverse set of artists are set to take the stage in Japan for the three-day event. It will be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba from May 9 to 11.

This year's highly-anticipated KCON Japan 2025 is themed KLOVER's Club Fair, drawing inspiration from the energy of a classic school festival. featuring booths run by various clubs. By embracing this theme, the event promises to deliver an immersive experience that will transport attendees back to the carefree days of school festivals. The first line-up of acts for the event include– SHINee’s Taemin, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAVITY, Kep1er, JO1, Jo Yu Ri and ME:I.

The convention portion of the event has been carefully crafted to feature an array of new and improved experiences that will delight attendees of all ages. It chose a vibrant and lively atmosphere of a club fair, over the traditional convention booth format. The event will feature several key attractions, including the Festival Grounds, the Artist Stage and the newly introduced X Stage. The attendees might be allowed to explore an array of interactive games there. With these exciting attractions and many more surprises in store, this year's event is set to be an unforgettable experience, leaving a lasting impression on all who attend.

Fans can look forward to more artist announcements, as the lineup continues to unfold. Further details regarding the event might be out of wraps in the coming weeks. Following the Japan stop, the KCON 2025 series will make its way to Los Angeles, California from August 1 to 3. The event first took place in Irvine, USA in 2012 and has since been held annually in 14 regions around the world.