KCON LA 2024 announces 2nd performer lineup: BOYNEXTDOOR, Somi, Kep1er and more join SHINee's Taemin, ENHYPEN

KCON LA 2024 has unveiled its second performer lineup, featuring BOYNEXTDOOR, Somi, Kep1er, and more, joining previously announced acts like SHINee's Taemin and ENHYPEN.

The festival, set for July 26-28 at LA Convention Center, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, promises exciting performances across four stages: M COUNTDOWN, KCON STAGE, MEET & GREET, and SHOWCASE.

2nd lineup for KCON LA 2024 announced

KCON LA 2024 has thrilled fans with the announcement of its second performer lineup. Joining the star-studded lineup are artists APOKI, BOYNEXTDOOR, DRIPPIN, g.o.d, INI, Jeon Somi, Jo Yu Ri, Kep1er, ME:I, POW, and STAYC, who will take the centre stage from July 26-28.

Take a look at the announcement here;

These newly announced acts will perform alongside previously revealed artists such as A.C.E, BIBI, CRAXY, DXMON, ENHYPEN, Hyolyn, Isaac Hong, NMIXX, P1Harmony, Taemin, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, and Zico. Fans will also get a unique chance to meet the contestants of Mnet's latest idol competition program, I-LAND 2, in person.

The KCON STAGE will feature large-scale performances, while the SHOWCASE stage will spotlight talented rookies making their U.S. debut. The MEET & GREET sessions offer fans an intimate opportunity to connect with their favorite artists.

KCON LA 2024 is set to be an unforgettable event, offering fans a diverse lineup of top-tier K-pop artists and emerging talents, promising a weekend full of music, interaction, and unforgettable experiences.

More details about KCON LA 2024

KCON is a premier K-pop Fan & Artist Festival, launched in Los Angeles in 2012 and now celebrated worldwide, including in New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi, attracting over 1 million fans globally. KCON LA 2024 is set to take place from July 26-28 at the Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza.

This year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of performances and engagements across four major stages: M COUNTDOWN, KCON STAGE, MEET & GREET, and SHOWCASE. Fans will have the chance to explore K-pop, K-beauty, K-food, and more through star-studded shows, engaging panels, innovative programs, and exclusive artist interactions, including the opportunity to meet and hi-wave with their favorite K-pop stars.

