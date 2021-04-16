KDrama actors who have played similar roles in their careers Ft Lee Min Ho and Nam Joo Hyuk

Once it's no fun and two's double the fun! We list down actors who have repeated their roles more than once.

As actors, it is easy to get typecast into roles, especially when you excel in that kind of roles. Like every other industry, it happens in the Korean entertainment industry too. A lot of popular actors have essayed similar roles more than once, but the best part is every performance and every role of them doesn't seem stale or repetitive. In fact, every performance has been a brand new role and performance and audiences have loved watching the actors perform these roles over and over again, despite similarity with performances. Here are our picks for the top 5 actors who have portrayed similar roles in their career more than once.

1. Lee Min Ho

Undoubtedly one of the biggest Hallyu stars is the gorgeous and talented Lee Min Ho! The actor rose to superstardom with Boys Over Flowers, where he portrayed the 'rich and arrogant but good at heart' Gu Jun Pyo! The series made him a superstar and he followed it up with a similar role in The Inheritors or The Heirs, where he played the rich and troubled Kim Tan. The actor has been unfairly criticised for his performances, but to be honest, nobody could have pulled it off better than him.

2. Nam Joo Hyuk

One of the most handsome and talented young actors in the business is Nam Joo Hyuk. The Start-Up actor portrayed the role of a swimmer twice. Once in Who Are You: School 2015 where he played the role of the devoted Han Yi An and once again for Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, where he played the playful Jung Joon Hyung. Both the roles were of a swimmer, but so starkly different from one another.

3. Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo loves playing the knight in the shining armour and it is evident by his performances in My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty. However, Cha Eun Woo made a conscious effort to separate both the performances. He is amazing as both Lee Suho in True Beauty and Do Kyung Seok in My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

4. Yoo Yeon Seok

The talented and handsome actor has essayed the role of a doctor twice, but both the roles and performances are so dissimilar to each other. In Dr Romantic Kim S1 he played Kang Dong Joo, an immature young doctor who needed to learn skills beyond his profession and in Hospital Playlist he portrayed Dr Ahn Jeong Won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery. He was wonderful in both the performances so different from each other.

5. Ji Chang Wook

It is not exactly similar, but Ji Chang Wook has played a similar 'secret agent on the run' kind of roles in both The K2 and Healer. The actor aced both the roles and we are secretly hoping he picks an action-oriented performance again.

