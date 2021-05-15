KDrama Anatomy Of A Scene: The beginning of a spark between Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do in Hospital Playlist

To the 'almost' couple Lee Ik Jun and Chae Song Hwa that everyone rooted for! Read on to find out.

We are almost a month away from the grand premiere of the second season of Hospital Playlist, and the weekend seems like a good time to revisit the lives of our favourite doctors at the Yulje Medical Center. The drama revolves around five doctor friends who have been friends since they entered medical school in 1999. Each doctor has a different personality, but they are so dedicated to their work and their patients. Also, writer, Lee Woo Jung has a penchant and nostalgic love for the times that have gone by and pays a stunning ode to the 80s and 90s era in all of her stories.

My favourite, and am sure everyone's favourite character in Hospital Playlist, was Lee Ik Jun, played by Jo Jung Suk. Ik Jun is the lively, extroverted and large-hearted, honest guy that everyone loves and wants to be around. He is also Dr Ahn's wingman, setting him up with Dr Jang in the end. However, when it comes to matters of your own heart, it can be slightly tricky. Ik Jun is a single father to his young son Uju. Ik Jun is separated from his wife and raises Uju all by himself, sometimes with the help of his friends, particularly Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do).

Song Hwa is a diligent, kind and responsible doctor. She is one of the 'guys' and shares a warm and wonderful friendship with the rest of her group, particularly with Ik Jun. She is also close to Ik Jun's son Uju, and Ik Jun cherishes the bond between them. In the last episode of Hospital Playlist S1, Ik Jun visits Song Hwa at her new workplace. She wonders why did he come all the way and he responds that he wants her advice on something.

Ik Jun uses the classic 'I-have-this-friend-who-likes-his-friend confession'. He pauses after each word stringing his sentences carefully. He says he has a friend whom he has known for a long time and has started to like her. He fears that if he confesses to her, things might get awkward between them. But if he chickens out now, he might regret it for the rest of his life.

Jeon Mi Do's melodious OST plays in the background as Song Hwa looks flustered, knowing that the confession is directed to her. There is a scenic shot of Ik Jun and Song Hwa standing against the window. Ik Jun looks at her, while Song Hwa is darting her eyes elsewhere, unable to meet Ik Jun's eyes.

Ik Jun approaches her and puts a comforting hand on her shoulder. He tries to ease her tension by saying that she can take her time and give him an answer when he's back. I like the scene for how simple and realistic it is. K-dramas and films have exaggerated our perception of love, romance and proposals. We are made to believe that proposals have to be grand and extravagant, and only then is it relevant.

I was happy to witness such a simple and straightforward proposal by Lee Ik Jun, so aligned with his character. He used the classic 'I-have-this-friend-who-likes-his-friend confession' trope to carefully navigate through this and not hurt Song Hwa in the process. Now, we have to wait for another month to find out Song Hwa's response to the proposal. *Fingers crossed*

Hospital Playlist S2 airs on June 17 at 9 PM on tvN.

You can watch the stunning confession below:

