KDrama Anatomy Of A Scene: When Kim Seon Ho aced a hilariously funny drunk scene in Start Up

Kim Seon Ho proves that he is comedy gold in this comical drunk scene from episode 10 of Start Up.

A talented actor stands out even when the scene isn't about them or the spotlight doesn't shine on them. Kim Seon Ho is definitely one of those talented actors. While, everyone raved about his marvellous and touching performance as Han Ji Pyeong from Start Up, especially all the scenes where he had to show his emotional prowess as an actor. I certainly believe he doesn't get enough credit for all the funny scenes in the show. Han Ji Pyeong's moments with Nam Do San, Yeong Shil and Haelmoni in the lighter moments of the show are fun and entertaining to watch.

Today, for the KDrama Anatomy of a scene, we will be analysing a hilariously funny and underrated scene from episode 10 of Start Up, that isn't discussed a lot but shows Kim Seon Ho's unparalleled range as an actor. It is a scene when actress Lee Bo Young makes a cameo as a mysterious, whacked-out fortune-teller making random predictions about the characters' past lives. Her scene with Kim Seon Ho appears in the epilogue of episode 10 of the show.

Han Ji Pyeong is laughing sheepishly, unable to believe the fact that he confessed his love for Seo Dalmi (Suzy) while mixing noodles. He admits that he appeared cool and composed, but was actually sweating in panic. He is drunk and stutters while speaking straight, but he is so adorable in the scene, that one cannot help but smile at his cuteness! His facial expressions change from dropping his chopsticks in boredom to his mouth forming an 'O' to express shock - as exaggerated as they are, they go well with the character.

What I also love about the scene is the fact that even though Lee Bo Young is seated opposite to him, it seems like Kim Seon Ho is actually chatting with you. The scene becomes personal and conversational akin to having a drunk conversation with your friend. He expresses regret over honestly confessing his feelings to Dalmi, almost as if Kim Seon Ho was trying to ease us from the impending pain and heartbreak of seeing Seo Dalmi reject Han Ji Pyeong in the future.

Lee Bo Young only appears in the last few minutes of the scene and like a good co-actor plays along with Kim Seon Ho, elevating the scene to an altogether different level. If there is ever a spin-off of Start Up, we do believe, Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong would be the perfect candidate to lead it!

You can watch the scene below:

Also Happy Birthday in advance, Kim Seon Ho!

ALSO READ: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho on difficulty to cry while acting: I try to think the scenario with co actor is real

What are your favourite moments from Start Up involving Han Ji Pyeong? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch Start Up? Start Up is a story set in the world of entrepreneurs and Start ups and the 16 episode series is available on Netflix.

Share your comment ×