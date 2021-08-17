KDrama Anatomy Of A Scene: Yoo Yeon Seok makes swoon worthy confession to Shin Hyun Been in Hospital Playlist

Dr Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Dr Jang Gyeo Wool (Shin Hyun Been), popularly known as the 'Winter Garden Couple' is perhaps one of our favourite screen pairings in recent times! Why you may ask? It is because they are one of the most non-problematic and 'regular' couples we have in dramaland. As audiences, we are so used to watching 'dramatic' love stories and couples on screen, that we often forget to appreciate the simplicity of old-school romance!

Dr Ahn Jeong Won and Dr Jang Gyeo Wool's on-screen love story has its 'K-drama esque romantic', the 'first meet cute', exchanging of glances, the silent admiration, the proposal, the rejection and finally the confession, but it is all transitions so seamlessly, that we cannot help but relate to them and then root for them. While we swoon over Dr Ahn and Dr Jang's 'secret romance' in 'Hospital Playlist 2', we cannot help but go back to the heart-fluttering love confession that sealed the deal for them.

It is Christmas eve and Dr Ahn is prepping to leave his doctor duties for good as he readies himself to embrace priesthood. However, he isn't sure about his decision anymore. His ever-growing feelings for Dr Jang are making him doubt his decision, but he is a man of his word, so he convinces himself that he must go.

Dr Jang walks into the room, tears glistening in her eyes, she practically begs him to stay. She finally says what he couldn't say but wanted to. "I Love You, so please stay back for me". He is taken aback by her honest yet heartfelt confession and swiftly embraces her, reciprocating his love for her with a passionate kiss. The cold winds of the winter blossomed beautifully in the garden, a stunning ode to their names and the couple we fondly love as 'Winter Garden Couple'!

You can watch the scene below:

