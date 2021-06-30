KDrama July 2021 Edition: Monthly calendar of upcoming shows to help you find a perfect drama to bingewatch

Check out all the K-Dramas that will be released in July 2021 and keep a notebook by your side!

Difficult to keep a note of the mountainful of K-Drama releases everyday? We’re here to make it slightly easier for you. There’s no such thing as turning back on the Korean drama universe. Their refreshing stories, cinematography, ability to churn out unique content every week and versatile actors are just some of the many things that attract viewers to the Korean world. But it’s also rather tough to be up-to-date with them as there’s something or the other always either in-the-making or releasing!

The first half of 2021 gave us incredible shows such as Vincenzo, L.U.C.A, Mouse, Sisyphus: The Myth, Doom At Your Service, Not So Worth It and more. While it may have been confusing to know who’s starring in which drama, against whom and where and where it will be released, we’ve got you covered. In this, we’re listing K-Dramas that will be released in July 2021, making your life easier (and your to-watch list cleaner).

July 3, 2021

1. The Devil Judge

SUMMARY: Set in a dystopian world, trials are broadcasted live like a reality show and Head Judge Kang Yo Han becomes the ‘good judge’ who punishes evil. But is he really a good judge or just wears a facade? Associate judge Kim Ga On grows suspicious of him. Does he have what it takes to bring the most powerful judge down?

CAST: Ji Sung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Kim Min Jung, Park Gyu Young

AIR TIME: 5: 30 PM

EPISODES: 16 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: Viki

July 5, 2021

1. You Are My Spring

SUMMARY: An ambitious, successful Kang Da Jung rises to the top position in a short amount of time but takes after her mother when it comes to poor choices in men. On the other hand, psychiatrist Joo Young Do helps others heal but has difficulty dealing with his own trauma of not being able to save his closed ones. They both get entangled in a murder case and eventually, help each other heal, and become their spring.

CAST: Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Nam Gyu Ri

AIR TIME: 5: 30 PM

EPISODES: 16 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

2. The Second Husband

SUMMARY: A romantic drama revolving around Bong Seon Hwa and her family surrounding a confectionery company. She rises up after going through a tumultuous childhood and has a long relationship with Moon Sang Hyeok. But, her life soon turns into a tragedy because of her unstoppable desire.

CAST: Uhm Hyun Kyung, Cha Seo Won, Oh Seung Ah, Han Ki Woong

AIR TIME: 3:45 PM

EPISODES: 120 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: -

3. Red Shoes

SUMMARY: An intense drama that revolves around a stone-cold, heartless Hee Kyung and her daughter, Zem Ma, who seeks revenge from her. Hee Kyung leaves her young sick son and family to be with her first love, turning Zem Ma’s life upside down. Zem Ma’s father dies and she tries to uncover the truth behind his death.

CAST: Choi Myung Gil, So Yi Hyun, Park Yoon Jae, Jung Yoo Min, Shin Jung Yoon

AIR TIME: 4:20 PM

EPISODES: 100 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: -

July 7, 2021

1. Out first: Seventeen

SUMMARY: A teenage school drama about a group of friends who are in the same music club and their lives’ growth, struggles and pursuit of dreams.

CAST: Ji Sung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Kim Min Jung, Park Gyu Young

AIR TIME: 3:30 PM

EPISODES: 10 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: -

July 16, 2021

1. The Witch’s Diner

SUMMARY: A fantasy drama revolving around a restaurant where people can eat delicious food, sell their soul and any of their personal wishes will be granted. Jung Jin is a woman who has everything, until a time comes when she doesn't. She joins hands with a mysterious sorcerer called Zo Hee Ra and rents her restaurant space to Zo Hee Ra.

CAST: Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun, Chase Hong Hyeop

AIR TIME: 5:30 PM

EPISODES: 8 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: Viki

July 21, 2021

1. The Tragedy of One

SUMMARY: Another dark drama revolving around Korea’s richest people, living in ‘Royal The Hill’. Ambition, corruption and mystery lay deep within them.

CAST:Ji Jin Hee, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Eun

AIR TIME: TBA

EPISODES: TBA

WHERE TO WATCH: TBA

July 22, 2021

1. Kingdom: Ashin of The North

SUMMARY: A prequel to the popular drama Kingdom, this special episode will give viewers the backstory of the mysterious character introduced in the second season, Ashin. It will showcase her identity, where she came from, and her experience with the “plague” and the resurrection plant.

CAST: Jun Ji Hyun, Park Byung Eun

AIR TIME: 8:30 PM

EPISODES: 1 episode

WHERE TO WATCH: Netflix

July 23, 2021

1. Blue Birthday

SUMMARY: A fantasy romance drama where Oh Ha Rin travels between the past and present through photos left behind from her first love, Ji Seo Jun, who had died by suicide 10 years ago.

CAST: Red Velvet’s Yeri, PENTAGON’s Hong Seok, Lee Sang Jun

AIR TIME: 3:30 PM

EPISODES: 12 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: -

July 26, 2021

1. Police University / Our Police Course

SUMMARY: A comedy drama about the lives of police officer students at a police university. Majorly, it’s about Yoo Dong Man, a former detective who loves acting impulsively. Now a professor at the university, he has to take care of rookie students.

CAST: f(x)’s Krystal, B1A4’s Jinyoung, Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Jong Hyuk,

AIR TIME: 6 PM

EPISODES: 16 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: -

July 28, 2021

1. Please Check The Event

SUMMARY: A fun melodrama on romance, it talks about Ha Song Yi and her pursuit of love. Ha Song Yi works at a botanical garden and has a bright personality. She struggles after breaking up with her boyfriend Park Do Gyeom but goes together on a couple trip with him, as she wins a ticket. They meet couple trip instructor Seo Ji Kang which then forms aun predictable love triangle.

CAST: Girls’ Day Minah, Kwon Hwa Woon, Ahn Woo Yeon,

AIR TIME: 6 PM

EPISODES: 4 episodes

WHERE TO WATCH: TBA

We’ll keep on updating the list to give you a full-fledged list so make sure you check it every week!

Tell us the drama you’ve excited about the most in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :TVING

Share your comment ×