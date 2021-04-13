Kdrama OST Queens Davichi top music charts with first comeback after a year

Female pop duo Davichi (Kang Min Kyung, Lee Hae Ri) topped the music charts with their latest comeback.

Female pop duo Davichi released their new song Just Hug Me through various online music sites at 6 pm KST on April 12. It marked their comeback after a year and four months since the release of Dear. in 2019. During this hiatus, Davichi continued its musical strides as singers of various drama OSTs like Crash Landing on You, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Start-Up, and the remake of late Kim Hyun Sik's My Love by My Side.

As of April 13, by 9 am KST, the new song is known to have perched at the top of real-time charts on Korean music streaming platforms, Bugs and Genie. The song leaped four positions to reach #11 on MelOn and five positions to reach #13 on Flo music charts.

Davichi's new single is a medium-tempo ballad song that contains a message saying that the moment the lovers meet again after a breakup, without any excuses or words, they wish to warmly hug with a loving heart. With Davichi's ballad's unique and signature lightness, lyrical melody, musical instrumentation, and deep and refreshing vocals harmonized with their unique color and sensibility, the song provides a warmer and more mature sensibility to the public. Kang Min Kyung and Lee Hae Ri participated in the writing work, expressing various emotions such as regret, sincerity, and change of mind in the lyrics.

Since debut, Davichi has consistently released a number of hit songs that evoked emotions among listeners and has firmly kept the title of the strongest sound source and the strongest female duo in South Korea. With Just Hug Me, Davichi is being predicted to be in for another long run on music charts.

