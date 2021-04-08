KDrama OSTs that inspire and motivate you; Ft Start Up and Itaewon Class

We have cherry-picked some of our K-drama OSTs that have inspired and motivated us. Read on to find out.

K-drama OSTs deserve a special place in paradise! K-OSTs can make you feel all sorts of emotions - there are OSTs like Sweet Night by BTS' V that fill your heart with mush and Stay With Me by EXO's Chanyeol and Punch give you goosebumps, by the sheer magic of it. There are some OSTs like Its Definitely You by BTS' V and Jin that instantly put a smile on your face, and a few like Flower by Yoon Mi Rae, are the best remedy for a good cry. However, some OSTs inspire and motivate you like nothing else does. Here are our top 5 picks.

1. Start Up - Running

Gaho is one of the best singers and composers in the industry right now. His song Running, literally runs through our mind and playlist every day! The song is a perfect fit for the protagonists and their inspiring journey of setting up their own startup. An amazing song, highly recommended.

2. Itaewon Class - Start Over

Another of Gaho's magical creations is the OST for Itaewon Class titled Start Over. Pretty much inspired by protagonist Park Sae Royi's life-long battle against Jangga Group's founder, Jang Dae Hee and establishing Danbam in Itaewon. Start Over is uplifting and motivating.

3. Once Again - Spring Breeze

A must watch drama and a must-listen to OST. Spring Breeze is a treat for the ears. The song is performed by Lee Moon Sae feat Naul, it is all about second chances in life. The song compares Lilac to Spring, new beginnings in life and is such a pleasant and uplifting song.

4. Pinocchio - Every Single Day

The chorus of the song goes like this, you can change the world all you have to do is believe. The series depicts the story of two young adults leading an ethical and just fight against a morally corrupt media house. It is a soulful song that instils self-belief and confidence, sung and performed by Non Fiction, this song is a must listen to.

5. Hospital Playlist - Aloha

Jo Jung Suk's Aloha isn't voted the best K-drama OST for nothing! The track is a masterpiece and fills your heart with happiness and gives an abundance of motivation on rainy days! This sunshine song is a must listen to.

Which of the K-drama OSTs do you love to jam to? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

