KDramas of 2021: Some of the best series in the popular genres featuring Vincenzo, Hospital Playlist and more

K-Dramas have been known for the typical ‘rom-com’ or ‘chick-flick’ dramas and while there is nothing wrong with that, K-Dramas are much more than that. Dramas or series come in so many different genres like crime thriller, political, horror, melodrama, law, comedy, slice of life and the list goes on so here is our list of dramas in 2021 that exceeded its expectations in its genre:-

Romance Comedy

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Arguably, one of the best K-Dramas of 2021, ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ is about Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), a dentist, a woman who has beauty and brains. She has a seemingly perfect life but finds her life plan plummeting due to a tiny bit of righteousness in her heart. After various impediments, she moves to the seashore town Gongjin and encounters Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho). She becomes interested in him. Hong Doo Shik is called Chief Hong by local residents. Officially, he is unemployed but is a jack of all trades and a master of odd jobs. Besides the main characters’ love story, the side characters also share an interesting chemistry as they navigate through life with the support of their loved one.

Crime Thriller

Beyond Evil

Lee Dong Sik (Shin Ha Kyun), a once capable detective, is now demoted to perform menial tasks at the Manyang Police Substation. Just as he is beginning to settle into a peaceful life, his new superior, Detective Han Joo Won, is transferred in. Joo Won (Yeo Jin Goo) is an elite detective whose father is the star candidate for the National Police Agency’s next chief. Despite his admirable qualities and high social standing, Joo Won harbors a long-held secret. The unravelling secrets, complex plots and beautifully crafted characters will definitely hook you to the drama till the end!

Slice of Life

Move to Heaven

Geu Roo is a young autistic man. He works for his father’s business “Move To Heaven.” Their job is to arrange items left by deceased people. One day, Geu Roo's own father dies. Geu Roo is left alone, but his uncle Sang Koo suddenly appears in front of him. Sang Koo is a cold man. He was a martial artist who fought in underground matches. He went to prison because of what happened at his fight. Sang Koo now becomes Geu Roo’s guardian. They run ‘Move To Heaven’ together. The series teaches viewers to never take relationships for granted as everything has an expiration date. The emotions this drama will invoke is extremely invigorating.

Law Drama

Vincenzo

At the age of eight, Park Joo Hyeong (Song Joong Ki) went to Italy after being adopted. Now an adult, he is known as Vincenzo Cassano to the Mafia, who employ him as a consigliere. Because mafia factions are at war with each other, he flees to South Korea, where he gets involved with Lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been). She is the type of attorney who will do anything to win a case. Now back at his motherland, he gives an unrivaled conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice. This drama exploded in popularity for the hilarious chemistry shared between the main characters as well as the synchronised actions of the side characters.

Medical Drama

Hospital Playlist 2

Picking up from Season 1, ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ tracks the lives of the 5 friends who manage their profession as well as their personal lives and use each other as a shoulder to rely on. Their banters, fights, knowing looks and their music makes them stand out as a medical drama compared to the rest. The chemistry, medical terms accuracy, love lines and complex characters make for a beautiful drama

Melodrama

Love ft. (Marriage and Divorce) 2

The drama follows three vibrant and successful women who work on a radio show who have something in common: a happy marriage. Bubbly host Boo Hye Ryung is in her thirties and has been married to the handsome lawyer Pan Sa Hyun for three years. This busy couple remains child-free by choice. Sa Hyun was first taken with her after seeing her play the drums. Sa Pi Young is a hard-working producer for the show. In her forties, she has always done her best to take care of her home, daughter, and her charming husband, Shin Yoo Shin, psychiatrist and hospital director of the neuropsychiatry department. By anyone's measure, Pi Young is the ideal wife. The show’s dedicated writer Lee Si Eun, now in her fifties, has been married for thirty years to her sweet professor husband and they share two pre-teens. The second season further unravels their idea of a happy marriage as their husbands cheat on them.

