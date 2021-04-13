KDramas that portray mental health sensitively, Ft It's Okay To Not Be Okay & Sky Castle

We recommend 5 K-dramas that portray a difficult genre like mental health with great sensitivity. Read on to find out.

It is the year 2021 and mental health is still a taboo topic in our society. Like a sin, people try to mask it, hide it and cover it up. Largely the society is still caught up with regressive thoughts about mental health and associates it with 'illness or madness'. Well, mental health is the well being of your mind, body and soul. If your mental health is good, your overall health is good.

It is high time writers and directors across the world learn to portray 'mental health' sensitively in their work and through their work, educate their audiences as well. It is time we understand that mental health is as crucial to your well-being and is as real as a cough or cold! We recommend 5 K-dramas that have portrayed characters suffering from poor mental health in a very sensitive and human way. Read on to find out.

1. It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Set against the magical backdrop of fairy tales and childhood memories, It's Okay To Not Be Okay uses our favourite childhood elements like books and toys to heal their three protagonists - Ko Moon Young played by Seo Yea Ji, Moon Gang Tae played by Kim Soo Hyun and Moon Sang Tae played by Oh Jung Se and also the audiences. A beautiful must-watch drama.

2. It's Okay, That's Love

Another show that has a similar premise like It's Okay To Not Be Okay is It's Okay, That's Love. Ji Hae Soo, played by Gong Hyo Jin provides comfort and healing to mega-writer Jang Jae Yeol, who actually suffers from schizophrenia. Viewers will find themselves relating to the characters and the ordeal they go through and also finding comfort in the fact that there is light at the end of this dark tunnel.

3. Sky Castle

Now, Sky Castle is a thriller in the guise of a brilliant takedown of Korea's brutal education system, but it also depicts mental health and trauma beautifully. It is a handbook of everything you should not do. Everyone suffers, parents have their own insecurities and children suffer in the hands of parents' onslaught. There is a scene where a father tells his son that as a kid he once pooped in their rice bowl, however, they still relished it because no parent will find their child's poop disgusting. That scene alone will have you bawling your eyes out.

4. Chocolate

Starring Yoon Kye Sang as Lee Kang and Ha Ji Won as Moon Cha Young, Chocolate deals with the idea of healing childhood trauma. One important aspect of mental health is healing and growing out of it to embrace a new you, Chocolate does just that.

5. Be Melodramatic

Women being each other's strength and support is my favourite concept. Jeon Yeo Bin plays Lee Eun Jung, a documentary film-maker who suffers from PTSD after her boyfriend passed away and often imagines and talks with him. Chun Woo Hee plays Lim Jin Joo who is dealing with a difficult breakup and Han Ji Eun as Hwang Han Joo, a single mother. Together they navigate through the difficulties of life. A must watch.

