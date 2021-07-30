Kdramas premiering in August; Here are all the K-Dramas to make your August interesting
Nothing is better than sitting in your cosy blankets and watching your most beloved actors play romantic, intense, suspicious, intellectual and funny characters starring in binge-worthy kdramas. From intense storylines like the ‘Second Husband’ to light romantic dramas like ‘Check Out the Event’, Kdramas are going to be your perfect partner for August. Realistic crime storyline, historic drama, mystery, revenge and what not! You name it, we have it. Here are all the dramas to accompany you in the gloomy nights of the monsoon season.
August 4
Only the top 1% reside in “Royal the Hill”. One murder threatens to unravel the secrets the residents have fought to hide.#TheRoadTheTragedyOfOne ǀ Premieres 5 Aug Every Thu & Fri 21:15 (GMT+8)#JiJinHee #YoonSeAh #KimHyeEun #더로드1의비극 #지진희 #윤세아 #김혜은 pic.twitter.com/XJsiGXWWgK
— tvN (@tvN_Asia) July 29, 2021
Summary- The series talks about the lives of the residents of ‘Royal Hill’, a place where only the top 1 percent of Korea’s population lives, their desires, guilts, wrongdoings and secrets. The character ‘Baek Soo Hyun’, played by Ji Jin Hee is an arrogant and cold-hearted married man who is very popular and is trusted by the public. ‘Seo Eun Soo’ on the other hand is a devoted wife , who loves her family and can cross all lines to protect her loved ones.
CAST-Ji Jin Hee, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Eun, Baek Ji Won, Jo Dal Hwan, Kim Roe Ha, Kang Kyung Hun, Ha Min, Cheon Ho Jin, Ahn Nae
AIR TIME- 10:30 PM KST (7PM IST)
EPISODES- 12
NETWORK- tvN
August 9
#KBS #월화드라마 #경찰수업 #PoliceUniversity#차태현 #진영 #정수정 #이종혁 #홍수현#KBSDRAMA #KBS드라마 #ComingSoonKBS pic.twitter.com/P6CPySsDM4
— KBS Drama (@KBS_drama) July 26, 2021
Summary-The drama talks about an impulsive professor with over 20 years of experience as a detective in multiple departments like cybercrime, violence, etc., and his two dedicated students,Kang Sun Ho, who is an intellectual and a hacker, and Oh Kang Hee who is an honest and wise character. The two students get involved in a muddled-up investigation and unfold the truth.
CAST- Jung Jin Young, Krystal Jung, Cha Tae Hyun, Hong Soo Hyun, Yoo Young Jae, Seo Ye Hwa, Lee Jeong Hyeok, Choi Woo Sung, Kang Shin Il, Kim Yeong Seon
AIR TIME- 9:30 PM KST (6:00 PM IST)
EPISODES-16
NETWORK- tvN
August 9
‘Second Husband’
Summary- The drama is about a girl named ‘Bong Seon Hwa’, played by actress Uhm Hyun Kyung. It revolves around how Seon Hwa rises despite having an unfortunate and traumatic childhood and promises to seek revenge for losing her family due to an unstoppable desire. Seon Hwa is in a long-term relationship with Moon Sang Hyuk, played by Han Ki Woong as they grew up in the same neighbourhood.
CAST- Cha Seo won, Han Ki Woong, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Oh Seung Ah, Cheon Yiseul,Jeong Seong Mo, Shin Woo Gyeom, Kim Ji Soo, Kang Yoon, Kim Sung Hee
AIR TIME- 7:10 PM KST (3:40 PM IST)
EPISODES- 120
NETWORK- MBC
August 14
Summary- Park Do Gyeon, played by Kwon Hwa Woon is a tough character who is often seen as arrogant and moody but has a romantic side to his personality, after he suddenly breaks up with his girlfriend Ho Song Yi (played by Bang Min Ah), the confident and bright girl is left heart broken. The story faces a twist when the two characters pretend to still be together on winning a couple trip and come across their tour guide Seo Ji Kang( played by An Woo Yeon). Ji Kang’s entry into the story forms the basis of a love triangle between the three characters as he falls for Song Yi’s personality and beauty.
CAST-Bang Min Ah, Kwon Hwa Woon, Ahn Woo Yeon, Lee Jin Hyuk, Nam Kyu Hee, Kim Young Sun
AIR TIME- 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST)
EPISODES- 4
NETWORK- MBC
August 2
Summary- The historic drama is the story of Hong Chun Gi, played by Kim Yoo Jung and Ha Ram, played by Ahn Hyo Seop. Chun Gi is an excellent painter who became the first female painter to join the Korean Royal Academy of Painting called Dohwaseo thanks to her artistic knowledge. Chun Gi falls in love with Ha Ram, a blind officer at Seowoongwan, the office of astrology, geography and meteorology.
CAST- Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Yoon Jung, Gong Myun, Kwak Si Yang
AIR TIME- 10PM KST (6:30 PM IST)
EPISODES- 16
NETWORK- SBS, ViuTV, Viki
August 23
Flying Butterflies’
Summary- The drama is set in a hair salon named Fly High, Butterfly and revolves around a team of very talented and hardworking hair stylists who manage to overcome all hurdles that they face . Gi Bbeom, played by Kim Hyang Gi is a young woman in her twenties, who works with her three assistant interns Moo Yeol (Park Jung Woo), Teacher Woo (Moon Tae Yoo) and Soo Ri(Kim Ga Hee).
CAST- Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, Shim Ga Hee, Yoo In Soo.
AIR TIME- 6:30 PM KST (3:00 PM IST)
EPISODES-16
NETWORK- JTBC
August 28
'Hometown ChaChaCha'
’
Summary- Yoon Hye Jin, played by Shin Min A is a hardworking and realistic dentist, who gets into trouble due to her righteousness and ends up moving to the seaside village of Gongjin. As she moves to the small village, she gains curiosity about Hong Du Sik, who is called Chief Hong by the residents of the village. Even though this character, played by Kim Sun-ho, is unemployed, he never hesitates to offer his help to anybody who needs it.
CAST- Shin Min A, Kim Sun Ho, Lee Sang Yi, Jo Han Chul, In Gyo Jin, Lee Bong Ryun, Gong Min
AIR TIME- 5:30 PM KST(9:00 PM IST)
EPISODE- 20
NETWORK- TvN
‘I’m Watching You’: Date not confirmed
Summary:The highly anticipated TVING series “I’m Watching You’ is of a new genre ‘crime factual’. The series realistically deals with details of crimes and focuses more on facts instead of perspectives of victims and perpetrators. The show will be in a CCTV format thus showing the crimes from the view of the society.
CAST: Kim Bo Ra
AIR TIME- Unannounced
EPISODE- Unannounced
NETWORK- TVING
ALSO READ: 12 K Drama couples with sizzling chemistry we all love
Which kdrama are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.