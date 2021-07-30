Kdramas premiering in August; Here are all the K-Dramas to make your August interesting

Nothing is better than sitting in your cosy blankets and watching your most beloved actors play romantic, intense, suspicious, intellectual and funny characters starring in binge-worthy kdramas. From intense storylines like the ‘Second Husband’ to light romantic dramas like ‘Check Out the Event’, Kdramas are going to be your perfect partner for August. Realistic crime storyline, historic drama, mystery, revenge and what not! You name it, we have it. Here are all the dramas to accompany you in the gloomy nights of the monsoon season.

August 4

‘The Road: Tragedy of One’

Summary- The series talks about the lives of the residents of ‘Royal Hill’, a place where only the top 1 percent of Korea’s population lives, their desires, guilts, wrongdoings and secrets. The character ‘Baek Soo Hyun’, played by Ji Jin Hee is an arrogant and cold-hearted married man who is very popular and is trusted by the public. ‘Seo Eun Soo’ on the other hand is a devoted wife , who loves her family and can cross all lines to protect her loved ones.

CAST-Ji Jin Hee, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Eun, Baek Ji Won, Jo Dal Hwan, Kim Roe Ha, Kang Kyung Hun, Ha Min, Cheon Ho Jin, Ahn Nae

AIR TIME- 10:30 PM KST (7PM IST)

EPISODES- 12

NETWORK- tvN

August 9