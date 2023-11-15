Keena's texts to FIFTY FIFTY members and families revealed; Concerns about group’s involvement in case raised

Details of a controversial group message sent by Keena to members of the FIFTY FIFTY team and their families have been reported. The claims cited an unnamed source and were featured in an episode of the investigative show Unanswered Question. However, a significant portion of the published details was later found to be inaccurate, according to follow-up reporting.

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena’s actual texts

On September 4, Keena sent a group message to her FIFTY FIFTY colleagues and their families that was later obtained by the news site Dispatch. In the message, Keena expressed discomfort with unfolding events and said that the group members had little influence, having to align with the adults involved despite fans' hopes.

Read Keena’s full-text messages

“Despite our meticulous preparation for the lawsuit, unforeseen challenges have consistently hindered our progress. This has led me to lose faith in an unpredictable future, prompting a departure from a passive waiting stance. Up until now, we've obediently adhered to the guidance of the adults. While there is concern that our image as Traitor Idols may solidify if we refrain from negotiations, my uncertainty stems from the lack of understanding regarding why we are avoiding discussions without hearing the other side, especially after the dismissal of our injunction. Despite initial reservations about participating in negotiations, I am now inclined to believe that it is time for compromise.”

“While we aimed to symbolize Joan of Arc for all K-Pop idols and embrace their struggles, it appears our fight was rendered meaningless by imposing our complaints against widely accepted norms. Recognizing the divergent opinions among members, compounded by our inability to meet and discuss the situation in person, I respect their wishes. However, I am determined to participate in negotiations and lend an ear to what the other side, ATTRAKT, has to convey. Despite skepticism toward Ahn Sung Il and the lawyers who neglected our preferences, I insist on our presence in all future meetings, emphasizing our right to be informed about every aspect of the situation. Our dreams and lives are at stake, and, henceforth, we will be the ones actively listening, voicing objections, and making decisions.”

Fans' reaction to Keena’s text

After the interview was published, some fans expressed surprise that family members, rather than the members themselves, were allegedly involved in negotiations. Many are now waiting to see how the situation unfolds.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY to be reformed; ATTRAKT plans adding 3 new members alongside Keena for group's second generation